Delhi: Teen held for stalking, harassing minor girl

Accordingly, the police, based on the complaint, registered a case and began investigating the matter. He kept her private pictures saved in his mobile phone and used to stalk her online all the time.

Published: 28th January 2023 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2023 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 17-year-old boy was apprehended for stalking and harassing a minor girl on social media, an official said on Friday. Dy. Commissioner of Police Sagar Singh Kalsi said a complaint was received from a man who alleged that his 14-year-old daughter shared her personal pictures and videos with someone through Instagram chats and apprehended that video might be circulated.

As the father was reluctant for initiating legal action he and his daughter were first counselled by the police personnel “The girl disclosed that she had shared her private pictures and video with a friend on Instagram and now he has been pressurizing her to indulge into inappropriate chats and send more of her private pictures,” the DCP said.

Accordingly, the police, based on the complaint, registered a case and began investigating the matter.
The picture used by the alleged Instagram user was identified by a local boy and the accused was apprehended and during questioning he revealed that he came in possession of some private pictures of a girl and started following her on Instagram.

He kept her private pictures saved in his mobile phone and used to stalk her online all the time. After befriending her, he started asking for her nude pictures, but when the girl did not agree to his demands, he further told her that he has her private pictures already.

“On inspection of his mobile phone recovered from him, it has been found that he was harassing many other young girls using the same tactics to fulfil his wrongful desires. He even forced his parents to buy him i-phone for showing it off before these girls,” the DCP added.

