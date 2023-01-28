Deported journo depicted India negatively in docu: Centre to HC

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Friday told the Delhi High Court that US-based VICE news journalist Angad Singh had depicted India in a “negative manner” in the “India Burning” documentary. It was also informed by the government that Singh has been blacklisted despite being an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card holder for misrepresenting facts in his application for obtaining a journalistic visa and violating certain norms.

Hearing the plea by Singh, who had challenged the Centre’s denial to permit his entry to India, Justice Prathiba M Singh granted time to the Centre’s counsel to obtain instructions and file an affidavit confirming whether any proceedings have commenced against Angad Singh, who produces documentaries for Vice News with a focus on Asia, for cancellation of the OCI card. The Emmy-nominated journalist Singh was denied entry into India and was deported to New York in August last year.

It was also asked by the court to the Centre’s counsel to inform whether any show cause notice was issued to the petitioner (Singh). “Let the above instructions be placed before the court by way of an affidavit within two weeks,” the court said and posted the matter on February 28 for further hearing.

Advocate Swathi Sukumar, appearing for the journalist, submitted that under the provisions of the Citizenship Act, OCI card holders have all the rights as recognised by the Constitution of India except for certain rights as mentioned under section 7B (2).

The lawyer also submitted under section 7D of the Act, OCI cards cannot be cancelled and no order for cancellation shall be passed unless the cardholder has been given a reasonable opportunity of being heard.

The counsel said Singh’s OCI card is still valid and that according to the counter affidavit filed by Centre, although he has been blacklisted his OCI card has not been cancelled yet.

As per the Centre, an affidavit has been filed by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) stating the petitioner is a ‘blacklist subject’ and was blacklisted at the instance of the Consulate General of India in New York.

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Friday told the Delhi High Court that US-based VICE news journalist Angad Singh had depicted India in a “negative manner” in the “India Burning” documentary. It was also informed by the government that Singh has been blacklisted despite being an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card holder for misrepresenting facts in his application for obtaining a journalistic visa and violating certain norms. Hearing the plea by Singh, who had challenged the Centre’s denial to permit his entry to India, Justice Prathiba M Singh granted time to the Centre’s counsel to obtain instructions and file an affidavit confirming whether any proceedings have commenced against Angad Singh, who produces documentaries for Vice News with a focus on Asia, for cancellation of the OCI card. The Emmy-nominated journalist Singh was denied entry into India and was deported to New York in August last year. It was also asked by the court to the Centre’s counsel to inform whether any show cause notice was issued to the petitioner (Singh). “Let the above instructions be placed before the court by way of an affidavit within two weeks,” the court said and posted the matter on February 28 for further hearing. Advocate Swathi Sukumar, appearing for the journalist, submitted that under the provisions of the Citizenship Act, OCI card holders have all the rights as recognised by the Constitution of India except for certain rights as mentioned under section 7B (2). The lawyer also submitted under section 7D of the Act, OCI cards cannot be cancelled and no order for cancellation shall be passed unless the cardholder has been given a reasonable opportunity of being heard. The counsel said Singh’s OCI card is still valid and that according to the counter affidavit filed by Centre, although he has been blacklisted his OCI card has not been cancelled yet. As per the Centre, an affidavit has been filed by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) stating the petitioner is a ‘blacklist subject’ and was blacklisted at the instance of the Consulate General of India in New York.