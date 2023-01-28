Jacqueline gets court nod for travelling to Dubai 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Observing that “unnecessary restrictions” should not be imposed in the ED case against actor Jacqueline Fernandez, whose film ‘Tell It Like a Woman’ has been nominated for the Oscars, a Delhi Court on Friday allowed her to travel to Dubai for attending the PepsiCo India Conference.

Fernandez, an accused in Rs 200 crore money laundering case also involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar and being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), was approaching the court for permission to go abroad for three days.

As the actor’s counsel submitted that her film was nominated for the prestigious award, Additional Sessions Judge Shailender Malik said in such a situation, for the sake of the pride of the country, unnecessary restrictions may not be imposed unless it is required for the accused.

“…Applicant or accused is permitted to travel abroad from January 27 to January 30 for the Annual Bottler Conference in Dubai…,” the judge said further. The court imposed several conditions, including the actor depositing a fixed deposit receipt (FDR) of Rs 1 crore along with an undertaking that in case of her non-return, it will be forfeited in favour of the ED along with surety of Rs 1 crore.

Fernandez has to submit her itinerary, place of stay and contact number, besides informing the ED on her return and not tampering with evidence or investigation in any manner, the court said. “It is made clear that the look out circular (LOC) against the applicant issued in this case shall stand suspended during the aforesaid period. Passport of the applicant, if deposited, be released to her and she is directed to re-deposit the same with the court upon her return from Dubai,” the court said.

Noting that the actor had complied with all the terms and conditions, the court said the ED had expressed an apprehension about Fernandez visiting a country where the agency was carrying out further investigations. The court said it was not a valid reason to deprive the applicant of the travel and the agency could track her movements.

