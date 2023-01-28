Home Cities Delhi

Protests over BBC docu on DU campus, students detained

“We detained 24 people from outside the Arts Faculty for disturbing peace in the area,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi.

Published: 28th January 2023 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2023 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

Twenty-four students detained during protest at DU on Friday | Parveen Negi

By Amit Pandey
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Heated exchanges with police personnel posted inside and around Delhi University’s Arts Faculty over the screening of the controversial BBC docuseries on 2002 Godhra riots led to the detention of at least two dozen students on Friday.

The screening of the documentary could not take place at Delhi University. Many students, however, watched the series on their mobile phones at Ambedkar University as the power supply was cut off and the police imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 to thwart a large assembly of students eager to watch the blocked series.

“We detained 24 people from outside the Arts Faculty for disturbing peace in the area,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi. On the permission for screening the documentary, Rajni Abbi, university proctor, said: “We did not receive any request for the screening, so how could we deny the permission?”

In the evening, over 50 students affiliated with the Bhim Army Student Federation protested inside the Arts Faculty despite restrictions imposed by the authorities. Several students alleged that the police personnel barged into the university compound and manhandled the protesting students. However, police and university authorities denied the charge.

“In order to maintain peace in the university, we had given permission to police to enter the university premises. However, police personnel did not enter the campus,” said Abbi. “After ascertaining the identity of the detainees, we will get to know whether the organisers were ‘outsiders’ or the students. The university will surely take action against those students who disturbed the campus peace.”

Meanwhile, the SFI on Friday also called for the screening of the documentary at the Kashmiri Gate campus of Dr Ambedkar University. As the power supply to the campus was cut off minutes before the screening, the student watched the documentary on their mobile phones. University authorities, however, dismissed allegations of deliberate power disruption. 

‘Power cut’ disrupts show at Presidency
The screening of the documentary was stalled for 30 minutes at Presidency University in Kolkata due to power supply disruption on Friday, with SFI blaming university authorities for such a move. The power supply was, however, restored after organisers started shouting slogans. The docu was screened in Jadavpur university without any disruption. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi University BBC docuseries 2002 Godhra riots Students detained
India Matters
Delhi High court. (File Photo)
Unnao rape case: HC modifies order, shortens Sengar's interim bail period 
Karnataka BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal (Photo| PTI)
Will not speak against Yediyurappa publicly, says BJP MLA Yatnal 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Charge-sheet filed in Morbi bridge collapse case
Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani (File | AFP)
Gautam Adani slips to 7th spot on the world rich list; net worth declines by over USD 18 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp