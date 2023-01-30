Home Cities Delhi

AAP announces projects without approval: Delhi BJP

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said that AAP makes announcements without administrative and financial approval and when there are obstacles, it blames the Centre and the L-G.

Published: 30th January 2023 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2023 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi BJP working president Virendra Sachdeva

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP on Sunday said that CM Arvind Kejriwal’s announcement to improve the city roads at a cost of Rs 4,500 crore in one year is a gimmick that will kick off yet another controversy. Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said that AAP makes announcements without administrative and financial approval and when there are obstacles, it blames the Centre and the L-G.

Without any administrative or financial approval, AAP came up with a plan to improve city roads, he said.
Sachdeva said that the CM has announced that they will give approval to the cabinet in 10 days and will start work by issuing work order before April 1, which is all a fantasy. He clearly forgot to tell that no scheme is cleared just by the approval of the cabinet, the approval of the Finance Department and the L-G is required.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Delhi High court. (File Photo)
Unnao rape case: HC modifies order, shortens Sengar's interim bail period 
Karnataka BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal (Photo| PTI)
Will not speak against Yediyurappa publicly, says BJP MLA Yatnal 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Charge-sheet filed in Morbi bridge collapse case
Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani (File | AFP)
Gautam Adani slips to 7th spot on the world rich list; net worth declines by over USD 18 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp