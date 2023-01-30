AAP announces projects without approval: Delhi BJP

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP on Sunday said that CM Arvind Kejriwal’s announcement to improve the city roads at a cost of Rs 4,500 crore in one year is a gimmick that will kick off yet another controversy. Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said that AAP makes announcements without administrative and financial approval and when there are obstacles, it blames the Centre and the L-G.

Without any administrative or financial approval, AAP came up with a plan to improve city roads, he said.

Sachdeva said that the CM has announced that they will give approval to the cabinet in 10 days and will start work by issuing work order before April 1, which is all a fantasy. He clearly forgot to tell that no scheme is cleared just by the approval of the cabinet, the approval of the Finance Department and the L-G is required.

