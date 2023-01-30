Home Cities Delhi

Chill is back as Delhi gets drenched, more rain likely today

Meanwhile, the Beating Retreat ceremony to mark the end of the Republic Day celebrations was held amid the rainfall at Vijay Chowk.

Published: 30th January 2023 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2023 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

t Beating Retreat ceremony

People gather to watch the music bands of the Armed Forces perform at Beating Retreat ceremony at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi on Sunday(Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Light showers and cold winds swept through Delhi on Sunday, bringing down the maximum temperature to 17.2° C, five degrees below the normal for this month, the India Meteorological Department said. The minimum temperature settled at 6.4° C while the relative humidity was recorded at 95% at 8:30 am. The IMD recorded 3.3 mm of rain till 5.30 pm.

Cloudy skies with light thundershowers are expected during the day on Monday, with the maximum temperature hovering at around 17oC while the minimum temperature is likely to be around 10oC.“Isolated hailstorms may occur over Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, West Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand on Sunday and Monday. Strong surface winds of 20-30 kmph may also occur over northwest India during the next two days,” the IMD said.

The minimum temperature this month, which had touched 10oC last week, has started dipping again. It was on Saturday recorded at 6.1oC, three degrees below normal, according to the IMD data.The overcast conditions and rainfall in Delhi is due to an intense western disturbance over Afghanistan and the neighbouring area, officials said.

Meanwhile, the Beating Retreat ceremony to mark the end of the Republic Day celebrations was held amid the rainfall at Vijay Chowk. Music bands of the security forces performed patriotic songs in the presence of President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi weather
India Matters
Delhi High court. (File Photo)
Unnao rape case: HC modifies order, shortens Sengar's interim bail period 
Karnataka BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal (Photo| PTI)
Will not speak against Yediyurappa publicly, says BJP MLA Yatnal 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Charge-sheet filed in Morbi bridge collapse case
Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani (File | AFP)
Gautam Adani slips to 7th spot on the world rich list; net worth declines by over USD 18 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp