Competition will make students confident & prompt, says Sisodia

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday said that the competition of Delhi schools is not with other states schools but with international education institutions. Addressing the state-level mental maths quiz competition, Sisodia said that the aim of such competition is to develop mathematical-logical skills among students and make them prompt, confident and mentally agile.

Sisodia also interacted with the students and motivated them to participate in such competitions. Along with this, a Teaching Learning Material exhibition was also organised that showcased various educational models made by the government school teachers.

“I am amazed to see the mathematical and logical skills of the students of Delhi Government schools. This competition hosted by the Directorate of Education is a very innovative step to inculcate the habit of doing calculations in the head, without the use of any tools. This will make students more prompt, confident and mentally agile. The performance of our students in the competition shows that they are not less than anyone,” he said.

Sisodia said that Mathematics is equally enjoyable as any other subject and such activities make it more fun.“Many students are afraid of the subject but many enjoy it too. A fun filled environment to learn mathematics in a government school was unimaginable earlier but our students and teachers have made it a reality now,” Sisodia added.

Teaching exhibition showcases edu models

