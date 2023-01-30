Home Cities Delhi

Competition will make students confident & prompt, says Sisodia

Sisodia said that Mathematics is equally enjoyable as any other subject and such activities make it more fun.

Published: 30th January 2023 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2023 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday said that the competition of Delhi schools is not with other states schools but with international education institutions. Addressing the state-level mental maths quiz competition, Sisodia said that the aim of such competition is to develop mathematical-logical skills among students and make them prompt, confident and mentally agile.

Sisodia also interacted with the students and motivated them to participate in such competitions. Along with this, a Teaching Learning Material exhibition was also organised that showcased various educational models made by the government school teachers.

“I am amazed to see the mathematical and logical skills of the students of Delhi Government schools. This competition hosted by the Directorate of Education is a very innovative step to inculcate the habit of doing calculations in the head, without the use of any tools. This will make students more prompt, confident and mentally agile. The performance of our students in the competition shows that they are not less than anyone,” he said.

Sisodia said that Mathematics is equally enjoyable as any other subject and such activities make it more fun.“Many students are afraid of the subject but many enjoy it too. A fun filled environment to learn mathematics in a government school was unimaginable earlier but our students and teachers have made it a reality now,” Sisodia added.

Teaching exhibition showcases edu models

Sisodia also motivated students to participate in competitions. Along with this, a Teaching Learning Material exhibition was also organised that showcased various educational models made by the government teachers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manish Sisodia
India Matters
Delhi High court. (File Photo)
Unnao rape case: HC modifies order, shortens Sengar's interim bail period 
Karnataka BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal (Photo| PTI)
Will not speak against Yediyurappa publicly, says BJP MLA Yatnal 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Charge-sheet filed in Morbi bridge collapse case
Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani (File | AFP)
Gautam Adani slips to 7th spot on the world rich list; net worth declines by over USD 18 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp