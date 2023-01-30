Seasonal skincare cheat sheet

suparna trikha By

Express News Service

In the last two ‘Back to Nature’ columns, I had mentioned about how to revamp your beauty and skincare routine for the first two quarters of the year. Just to jog your memory, I first wrote about tackling your skin and hair problems in the first three wintery months of the new year. My second column focussed on spring cleaning your skin and hair-care routine just as you delve into the second quarter of 2023. Now, let me get you equipped to deal with your skin and hair issues in the months between July and September, when the rain gods make an appearance and bless us with abundant showers.

Third quarter glow routine

Skin, whatever the type—oily, dry, or combination—must be kept clean especially during the monsoon months. I suggest that you use cool rose water, cucumber water, and mint tonics frequently.Ensure that you use cool masks made of fresh seasonal fruits such as plums, peaches, watermelons, etc. Here’s a great skin mask that you can opt for. You will need 5 de-seeded and mashed plums, 2 tsp whole-wheat flour, and 1 egg. Mix all the ingredients and apply all over your face and neck, leaving it on for about 10 minutes.

Wash off with rose water.

If you have sunburn or skin that gets tanned easily, here is an easy hack. Place two slices of watermelon in the freezer for about 20 minutes. Dip these in 4tsp of honey and massage all over the face and neck. Leave on for about 5 minutes and then wash off with cold water.Not neglecting one’s hair-care routine is also important. Hair needs special attention, especially in the monsoon, and I would suggest that you use an after-shampoo conditioning rinse. Not only will this bring about a cooling effect, it will also keep the hair bouncy and shiny.

For limp, oily hair, take half a glass of strained tea water, half a glass of beer, the juice of half a lemon, and the juice of a half an orange. After shampooing, pour this solution all over your hair and well into the scalp. Let your hair dry. Not only will your hair feel silky, but it will also shine as if there are sunbeams dancing in it.If you have dry hair, take half a glass of strained tea water, 1tsp honey, and half a cup of strained, fresh carrot juice. After shampooing, rinse your hair with this fabulous hair rinse. I can assure you that by applying this, you will find what a sudden and stark difference this makes to your hair..

Monsoon is also a time when you want to feel fresh and fragrant. This new year, make it a point to avoid wearing synthetic fabrics, and steer more towards clothing made of cool cottons and natural fibres. Also, always use a deodorant and talcum powder to feel and smell good. The best way to refresh yourself and smell great would be to layer your favourite perfume so that it lasts longer. To do this, start with the same deodorant, body lotion, and fragrance.

When it comes to fragrances, I have very often enjoyed the use of essential oils in my bath water to keep smelling fabulous all day long. After bathing in half a bucket of water, you can add 10drops of citrus or jasmine oil and use it as a last rinse. I promise you there will be no body odour and you will smell surprisingly good throughout.

Don’t forget to revamp your skin and hair-care routine according to the tips and tricks that I have mentioned. Like I always say, the only way to make a good impression is to look fine both inside and out, which means having neat outfits and accessories along with healthy skin and hair.

Suparna Trikha

The columnist is a beauty and nature care expert

@suparnatrikha

Have a burning beauty question?

Suparna Trikha can give you the expert answers you need. Send in your queries at tmsfeature@newindianexpress.com

In the last two ‘Back to Nature’ columns, I had mentioned about how to revamp your beauty and skincare routine for the first two quarters of the year. Just to jog your memory, I first wrote about tackling your skin and hair problems in the first three wintery months of the new year. My second column focussed on spring cleaning your skin and hair-care routine just as you delve into the second quarter of 2023. Now, let me get you equipped to deal with your skin and hair issues in the months between July and September, when the rain gods make an appearance and bless us with abundant showers. Third quarter glow routine Skin, whatever the type—oily, dry, or combination—must be kept clean especially during the monsoon months. I suggest that you use cool rose water, cucumber water, and mint tonics frequently.Ensure that you use cool masks made of fresh seasonal fruits such as plums, peaches, watermelons, etc. Here’s a great skin mask that you can opt for. You will need 5 de-seeded and mashed plums, 2 tsp whole-wheat flour, and 1 egg. Mix all the ingredients and apply all over your face and neck, leaving it on for about 10 minutes. Wash off with rose water. If you have sunburn or skin that gets tanned easily, here is an easy hack. Place two slices of watermelon in the freezer for about 20 minutes. Dip these in 4tsp of honey and massage all over the face and neck. Leave on for about 5 minutes and then wash off with cold water.Not neglecting one’s hair-care routine is also important. Hair needs special attention, especially in the monsoon, and I would suggest that you use an after-shampoo conditioning rinse. Not only will this bring about a cooling effect, it will also keep the hair bouncy and shiny. For limp, oily hair, take half a glass of strained tea water, half a glass of beer, the juice of half a lemon, and the juice of a half an orange. After shampooing, pour this solution all over your hair and well into the scalp. Let your hair dry. Not only will your hair feel silky, but it will also shine as if there are sunbeams dancing in it.If you have dry hair, take half a glass of strained tea water, 1tsp honey, and half a cup of strained, fresh carrot juice. After shampooing, rinse your hair with this fabulous hair rinse. I can assure you that by applying this, you will find what a sudden and stark difference this makes to your hair.. Monsoon is also a time when you want to feel fresh and fragrant. This new year, make it a point to avoid wearing synthetic fabrics, and steer more towards clothing made of cool cottons and natural fibres. Also, always use a deodorant and talcum powder to feel and smell good. The best way to refresh yourself and smell great would be to layer your favourite perfume so that it lasts longer. To do this, start with the same deodorant, body lotion, and fragrance. When it comes to fragrances, I have very often enjoyed the use of essential oils in my bath water to keep smelling fabulous all day long. After bathing in half a bucket of water, you can add 10drops of citrus or jasmine oil and use it as a last rinse. I promise you there will be no body odour and you will smell surprisingly good throughout. Don’t forget to revamp your skin and hair-care routine according to the tips and tricks that I have mentioned. Like I always say, the only way to make a good impression is to look fine both inside and out, which means having neat outfits and accessories along with healthy skin and hair. Suparna Trikha The columnist is a beauty and nature care expert @suparnatrikha Have a burning beauty question? Suparna Trikha can give you the expert answers you need. Send in your queries at tmsfeature@newindianexpress.com