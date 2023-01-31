22-year-old man cheats Delhi University student to repay loan instalments, arrested

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 22-year-old man pursuing graduation turned into a fraudster and cheated a Delhi University student through online marketplace company Olx to repay his loan instalment of a motorcycle.

The accused, identified as Brijmohan Upadhyay, a resident of Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh, was apprehended from his hometown.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Sagar Singh Kalsi said a complaint was received by a 23-year-old Delhi University student stating that he was cheated for Rs 12,250. The complainant alleged that he saw an advertisement on OLX application regarding selling of One Plus Nord CE 2 smartphone for Rs 14,000.

The accused thereafter received Rs 12,250 on the pretext of advance payment and rest to be given at the time of delivery. But the accused switched off his mobile phone and did not deliver the phone.

Accordingly, a case of cheating was registered at Cyber Police Station North District and investigation was carried out. “Technical analysis of call details and money transaction was made and it was found that the accused was operating from Mathura, Uttar Pradesh and using calling numbers having ownerships of UP,” DCP Kalsi said.

The police also took registrant details of OLX account from OLX legal team and after detailed analysis, the accused was identified and his location was zeroed in at Vrindavan, Mathura in UP. Subsequently, a raid was conducted and the accused was apprehended.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that he works at a local shop in Vrindavan. Recently he purchased a motorcycle on loan, but he was unable to pay the loan instalments for the last three months.

“Unable to find any other way to make payment, he got the idea to commit cheating through OLX application and floated an advertisement of smartphone at throw away price to allure the prospective victims,” the official said.

