Home Cities Delhi

24 students injured as four school buses collide in Delhi city

 On reaching the spot, the police found four buses, one auto, a car and a bike involved in an accident.

Published: 31st January 2023 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2023 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

Road accident

image used for representation purpose only

By Amit Pandey
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A picnic to Zoological park turned sour for more than 200 schoolchildren from different parts of the city as the buses there were travelling in met with an accident in central Delhi and 24 of them sustained injuries.

The accident occurred at around 10.30 am near Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium. “A police control room call was received regarding the accident at the Salimgarh flyover in IP Estate police station at 10.57 am,” said DCP (Central) Shweta Chauhan.

 On reaching the spot, the police found four buses, one auto, a car and a bike involved in an accident. The car was moving in front, followed by the auto, three buses, a motorcycle, and another bus in that order when the accident happened, the police said.

The four school buses were on a picnic trip to the Zoological Park and Ashardham temple. An official said there were 216 students and staff on four school buses. Among the injured students, five boys are from Bhalaswa village school, 10 girls from Khajoori School and another nine boys from Dilshad Garden school.

Three staffers from Dilshad Garden school, including a female teacher, were among the 28 people who were hurt. All the injured were admitted to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital. The reason for the accident will be ascertained after the forensic inspection of the vehicles and legal action will be taken accordingly, the DCP added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital School bus
India Matters
Delhi High court. (File Photo)
Unnao rape case: HC modifies order, shortens Sengar's interim bail period 
Karnataka BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal (Photo| PTI)
Will not speak against Yediyurappa publicly, says BJP MLA Yatnal 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Charge-sheet filed in Morbi bridge collapse case
Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani (File | AFP)
Gautam Adani slips to 7th spot on the world rich list; net worth declines by over USD 18 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp