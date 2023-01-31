24 students injured as four school buses collide in Delhi city

Amit Pandey By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A picnic to Zoological park turned sour for more than 200 schoolchildren from different parts of the city as the buses there were travelling in met with an accident in central Delhi and 24 of them sustained injuries.

The accident occurred at around 10.30 am near Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium. “A police control room call was received regarding the accident at the Salimgarh flyover in IP Estate police station at 10.57 am,” said DCP (Central) Shweta Chauhan.

On reaching the spot, the police found four buses, one auto, a car and a bike involved in an accident. The car was moving in front, followed by the auto, three buses, a motorcycle, and another bus in that order when the accident happened, the police said.

The four school buses were on a picnic trip to the Zoological Park and Ashardham temple. An official said there were 216 students and staff on four school buses. Among the injured students, five boys are from Bhalaswa village school, 10 girls from Khajoori School and another nine boys from Dilshad Garden school.

Three staffers from Dilshad Garden school, including a female teacher, were among the 28 people who were hurt. All the injured were admitted to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital. The reason for the accident will be ascertained after the forensic inspection of the vehicles and legal action will be taken accordingly, the DCP added.

