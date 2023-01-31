Home Cities Delhi

Mughal Garden at Delhi University named after Buddha

Justifying the rechristening, a university official said the garden did not have a Mughal design.

Published: 31st January 2023 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2023 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

Mughal Gardens of the president house in New Delhi.

Mughal Gardens of the president house in New Delhi. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Close on the heels of the renaming of Rashtrapati Bhavan’s Mughal Gardens, the University of Delhi has changed the name of Mughal Garden on the North Campus to ‘Gautam Buddha Centenary Garden’.

Justifying the rechristening, a university official said the garden did not have a Mughal design.  “The competent authority of the University of Delhi has approved the garden’s name (opposite the Vice Regal Lodge) with the statue of Gautam Buddha at its centre as Gautam Buddha Centenary Garden,” Registrar Vikas Gupta said in a notification dated January 27.  The statue of Gautam Buddha has been present in the area for 15 years. 

The university authorities claimed that neither the garden’s creation nor its design can be attributed to the Mughals. Many botanists and garden experts had brought the issue to the university’s attention, they added. When questioned about the timing of the name change, the official said the park was renamed ahead of the university hosting a flower show in March.

“For the flower display, we want to create brochures and booklets. It is merely coincidental that the Mughal Garden’s name was also changed; the recommendation for the name change was made to the vice-chancellor 15 days ago,” the official said.  Earlier on Saturday, the Rashtrapati Bhavan had changed the name of iconic Mughal Gardens to ‘Amrit Udyan.’ The university, however, said the renaming of garden on its campus has no relation to that decision.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gautam Buddha Centenary Garden Rashtrapati Bhavan Mughal Gardens University of Delhi
India Matters
Delhi High court. (File Photo)
Unnao rape case: HC modifies order, shortens Sengar's interim bail period 
Karnataka BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal (Photo| PTI)
Will not speak against Yediyurappa publicly, says BJP MLA Yatnal 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Charge-sheet filed in Morbi bridge collapse case
Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani (File | AFP)
Gautam Adani slips to 7th spot on the world rich list; net worth declines by over USD 18 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp