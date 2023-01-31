Home Cities Delhi

Same-sex marriage recognition: Delhi High Court sends pleas to apex court

On January 6, the top court clubbed similar petitions pending before various high courts in Delhi, Kerala, and Gujarat High Courts.

Published: 31st January 2023 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2023 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Jaison Wilson
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi High Court on Monday transferred a group of pending pleas by same-sex couples seeking solemnization of their marriages under the Special Marriage Act, the Hindu Marriage Act, and the Foreign Marriage Act to the Supreme Court. 

On January 6, the top court clubbed similar petitions pending before various high courts in Delhi, Kerala, and Gujarat High Courts. The apex court was of the view that the pleas should be transferred and decided by it.  

In its order, a division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad said: “This court is of the opinion that in light of the order of the Supreme Court, all the matters are transferred to the Supreme Court. The office is directed to transfer the record immediately.”
Accordingly, the pleas were listed for hearing before the apex court on March 13.

Among the petitions, a plea by an LGBTQ+ couple seeking registration of their marriage under the Hindu Marriage Act claimed that the Special Marriage Act uses wording that is gender-neutral and does not prohibit same-sex marriages.

Another plea filed by Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholder Joydeep Sengupta and his partner Russell Blaine Stephens prayed for a declaration from the court that a spouse of foreign origin of an Indian citizen or OCI cardholder is entitled to apply for registration as an OCI under the Citizenship Act regardless of the gender, sex, or sexual orientation of the applicant spouse.

On November 25 last year, the Supreme Court had sought Centre’s response in pleas seeking solemnisation of same sex marriage under the Special Marriage Act, 1954.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi High Court Same sex marriage Special Marriage Act Hindu Marriage Act
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Centre moves SC, seeks open court hearing on plea for review of verdict on Benami law
President Droupadi Murmu addresses the joint session of Parliament on the opening day of the Budget Session, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
World's view towards India has changed: President Murmu in first Parliament address
Image used for representational purpose only.
Most of Adani Group stocks trade lower
The logo of the International Monetary Fund (Photo | AP)
Expecting slowdown in Indian economy to 6.1 pc in 2023 from 6.8 pc in 2022, says IMF 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp