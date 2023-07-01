Home Cities Delhi

LG approves allotment of land at Jangpura for Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor project

The semi-high-speed regional rail service RAPIDX on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor will bring down the travel time between Delhi to Meerut significantly.

Published: 01st July 2023 06:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2023 06:43 PM   |  A+A-

 Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant Governor (LG) V K Saxena has approved the allotment of 297 sqm of land at Jangpura for the Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor project, Raj Niwas officials said on Saturday.

The allotment of the land, belonging to the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), was "pending for the last two years" and was critical for the implementation of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project, they said.

The semi-high-speed regional rail service RAPIDX on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor will bring down the travel time between Delhi to Meerut significantly.

The project is helmed by the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC).

The LG has approved allotment of 297 sqm of land keeping in view the national importance and public interest involved in the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS project, a senior official said.

This land was required for providing connectivity with the stabling yard at Jangpura from the Ring Road at Nehru Nagar for the implementation of the 82.

15-km semi-high speed rail corridor currently under construction, he said.

In June 2021, the DUSIB had granted working permission for the RRTS on "as is where is" basis, but the transfer of land on a permanent basis was pending since then, and therefore, work could not take off freely, the Raj Niwas officials said.

Three other government agencies -- the erstwhile South Delhi Municipal Corporation, the Delhi Jal Board and the Housing and urban affairs ministry -- had already transferred their land to the NCRTC, but the DUSIB was yet to transfer its land, they added.

There was no immediate reaction from the DUSIB or the Delhi government on this.

In March last year, the Delhi urban development minister had observed that the entire land in question belonged to the DUSIB and hence, "did not require the approval of the LG", the senior official said.

Subsequently, the urban development minister and the chief minister "approved the transfer of land", he said.

However, the chief secretary pointed out that the land is a reserved subject, and required the approval of the LG, the official said and added that accordingly, the chief secretary submitted the proposal to the LG for approval.

But, even as the proposal was "not routed" through the administrative department, that is the urban development department, and was "not forwarded by the minister and the chief minister", the LG noted that the matter was of national significance and public interest, and approved it, the official said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
V K Saxena Raj Niwas officials Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor project
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp