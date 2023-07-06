Shots fired in Tis Hazari Court as lawyers clash

Ujwal Jalali By

NEW DELHI: Two groups of lawyers at the Tis Hazari Court on Wednesday allegedly exchanged fire as an argument between them turned violent. However, no injuries were reported.A senior Delhi Police officer said the incident was reported around 1.30 pm at Subzi Mandi police station after which the cops rushed to the court.“When the police reached the spot, it was learnt that shots were fired in the air and no one was injured,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi.

Several video clips of the incident were doing the rounds on social media in which the lawyers could be seen hurling abuses at each other while one among them fired shots in the air. In another purported video, some lawyers could be seen hurling stones at each other and using iron rods.“It is alleged that an office-bearer of the Delhi Bar Association (DBA) opened fire on the supporters of another office-bearer near Chamber No. 433,” said the DCP.

The officer said five empties of 7.65 caliber bullets were found strewn on the road where the incident took place. A team Forensic Science Laboratory, Rohini has examined the area.A preliminary police probe said that one side was led by Delhi Bar Association secretary Anil Sharma and the other by the association’s vice-president Manish Sharma. “A legal action is being initiated,” said the DCP.

The Bar Council of Delhi (BCD) has suspended the licence of Manish Sharma with immidate effect.“In a video, you are clearly identifiable… Your action inside the court premises is highly deplorable,” said Delhi

Bar Council secretary Arun Sharma in a notice to the accused. The BCD also asked Manish Sharma to appear before it on July 7.

Bullets, blasts in courts

Sep 24, 2021

Two gunmen dressed as lawyers open fire at gangster Jitender Maan alias Gogi inside Rohini court complex;Later, 2 gunned down by police

Dec 9, 2021

A blast inside Rohini court courtroom, injuring 1; a DRDO scientist planted an IED to target a person holding him responsible for legal battles

April 22, 2022

Firing at Rohini court complex following a fight between 2 advocates and one of their clients; a Nagaland cop opens fire on the ground, but the bullet ricochets off the floor, leaving 2 injured

April 21, 2023

A woman injured in a firing in Saket court over a monetary dispute

