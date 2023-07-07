Home Cities Delhi

GST collection in first quarter rose by 15 per cent, Kejriwal claims credit

According to figures shared by the CM, the first quarter collections of goods and services tax (GST) in the past 5 years almost doubled from `4,419.71 crore in 2018-19 to `8,028.91 crore in 2023-24.

Published: 07th July 2023 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2023 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

GST Council

Image used for representational purposes only. (File photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government’s GST collection rose 15 per cent in the first quarter of the 
2023-24 fiscal compared to the year-ago period, with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal saying honest governance leads to increased revenue.

According to figures shared by the chief minister on Twitter, the first quarter collections of goods and services tax (GST) in the past five years almost doubled from `4,419.71 crore in 2018-19 to `8,028.91 crore in 2023-24.

Kejriwal said the growth meant his government will have more money to spend on building schools, hospitals and infrastructure.

“Governments often say they don’t have money for making good schools and hospitals. But our government in Delhi has shown that honest governance leads to increased revenue. 

“Delhi’s first quarter GST collection has increased at an impressive 15 per cent from last year. This is how we will have money to build more schools, more hospitals, more infrastructure for the people of Delhi,” he said.

Finance Minister Atishi said that the Kejriwal government has set an example of honesty for the entire country. 

“With record growth in GST collection, we have proven that if the intentions are right, governments will never face any shortage of funds. The budget of the Kejriwal government has been increased consistently for the past eight years without imposing any new taxes on the public,” she said.

For governments claiming shortage of funds, the Kejriwal dispensation is an example that an honest government not only increases revenue but also provides good schools, Mohalla clinics and quality hospitals to the people of Delhi, Atishi said.

In the first quarter of 2018-19 when GST was introduced, tax collections in Delhi were at `4,419.71 crore. It increased to `4,668.23 crore in 2019-20. Due to the lockdown in the first quarter of 2020-21, businesses were closed and the collection dropped to `2,474.78 crore, she said.

However, as soon as the lockdown was lifted, GST collection increased. It reached `4,014.98 crore in the first quarter of 2021-22. In the previous year (2022-23), the GST collection in the first quarter was `6,985.05 crores, she said.

