Chartered accountant held for cheating over two dozen firms in Delhi

Published: 08th July 2023 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2023 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:   A chartered accountant absconding for the past five years after allegedly duping people of around Rs 20 crore has been arrested, Delhi Police officials said on Friday. According to a complaint, accused Anil Kumar Bansal, the proprietor at SBM Export Ltd, procured electronic goods on forged documents in 2018 and didn’t pay for those, they said.

Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) RS Yadav said in 2018, complainant Arun Kumar Khatri alleged that Bansal had hatched conspiracy and dishonestly procured his electronics goods on forged firm documents without making payment.  

“Accused persons had cheated an amount of Rs 13,72,00,000 from more than 25 victims. A case was registered at the Economic Offence Wing, Delhi,” Yadav said.  A reward of Rs 50,000 was announced on the arrest of the 61-year-old accused who was a “proclaimed offender” in two cases of cheating, police said.

During the investigation, it was revealed that alleged Anil Kumar Bansal had another firm in the name and style of  Shri Balaji Overseas at Connaught Place, Delhi and also cheated one Parag Pahwa to the tune of Rs 6 crore on the pretext of purchasing 500 pieces of LED TV. Bansal was evading arrest for the last five years and was regularly shifting hideouts in Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, Yadav said. Acting on a tip-off, Bansal was arrested from Rohini Sector 22, the police officer said.

Sharing Bansal’s modus operandi, the official said the accused started a new firm in a lavish shopping complex. He showed a rosy picture to his victims that he deals in large consignments and allured them on false pretext and used to pay 25% amount to the victims instantly. To enhance the business relations, he induced vendors to deliver them valuable goods without making the payment. On false pretexts victims easily deliver the items without any payment, the official added.

