2020 Delhi riots: Murder charges framed against six accused

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A court here has framed charges against six people for allegedly brutally assaulting a man and burning him alive during the 2020 northeast Delhi riots. Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Pulastya Pramachala was hearing a case against Aman, Vikram, Rahul Sharma, Ravi Sharma, Dinesh Sharma and Ranjeet Rana, accused of being a part of a riotous mob that burnt Shahbaz alive on February 25, 2020, on the Main Khajuri Pusta Road here.

As only a piece of his skull and some pelvic bones remained, the deceased’s identity was ascertained by matching the DNA samples of his father, the prosecution said.“I find that all accused persons are liable to be charged for offences punishable under IPC sections 120 B (criminal conspiracy ) read with sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with a deadly weapon), 302 (murder), 341 (wrongful restraint), and 395 (dacoity),” ASJ Pramachala said in an order passed on Saturday.

They would also face trial for the offences of unlawful assembly, disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant, and promoting enmity between different groups on the ground of religion, race, place of birth, residence and language, the judge said. He said Aman was further liable to be charged for the offence under IPC section 412 (dishonestly receiving property stolen in the commission of a dacoity).

