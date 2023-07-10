Rain mayhem continues in Delhi as Yamuna breaches flood warning level earlier than predicted

Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The incessant rain battering the city for the last three days led the Yamuna river to swell up to the flood warning level a day before it was forecast. At 5 pm on Monday, the river breached the danger mark of 205.33 metres, according to the Central Water Commission (CWC).

By 8 pm, the river flowed at 205.76 metres and is forecast to reach the all time high flood level of 207.49 metres by 4 pm on Tuesday.

The river was earlier expected to breach the danger mark on Tuesday between 11 am and 1 pm, according to the CWC.

Officials said that the water level has risen earlier than expected due to Haryana releasing more water into the river from the Hathnikund barrage as heavy rains continue to fall in the upper catchment areas.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in most parts of north India for the next 1-2 days including Delhi.

Govt prepares for relocation, sets up command centres

In response to the rising water levels, the Delhi government issued a flood warning and has initiated the process of relocating people residing near river banks to safer areas. The low-lying areas near the river in Delhi considered prone to flooding are inhabited by around 37,000 people.

Authorities have been instructed to remain vigilant and take necessary actions in vulnerable areas. Quick response teams and boats have been deployed for emergency situations.

ALSO READ | Incessant rain triples cases of typhoid, throat infection in Delhi

The city government has established 16 control rooms, including a central control room to monitor the flood-prone areas and the water level of the Yamuna.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has also set up a control room centre in its headquarters.

Waterlogging, fallen trees lead to traffic snags

Meanwhile, commuters had to navigate waterlogged roads and face traffic congestion during the morning hours as Delhi Traffic Police diverted routes at 14 locations due to the waterlogging. The Pragati Maidan tunnel also remained closed for the second consecutive day.

Taking to Twitter, the traffic police cautioned: "Due to incessant #DelhiRains, some roads have been affected by water logging, fallen trees and potholes. Commuters advised to plan their journey accordingly and avoid these stretches for their convenience."

Apart from waterlogging, fallen trees posed another threat to the traffic on the roads. Around 25 trees have fallen in New Delhi district alone amid the ongoing rain spell, an official from the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) said.

Schools to remain closed

Citing inclement weather conditions, all schools will continue to remain closed in the city for students up to Class V, the Delhi government said.

"Seeing the prediction for moderate to heavy rains tomorrow in Delhi made by the Indian Meteorological Department, it is directed that it will be a holiday on 11.07.2023 (Tuesday) for students studying in classes Nursery to V in all Govt. and Govt. Aided Schools under the Directorate of Education," the notification read.

The MCD also stated that it has ordered civic body-run schools to be closed on Tuesday.

