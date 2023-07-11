MCD survey identifies 57 ‘dangerous structures’ across 12 zones in Delhi

Amit Pandey By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A recent survey conducted by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) across all 12 zones has identified a total of 57 structures that are deemed dangerous. Among the 57 structures, 30 were found in the Keshavpuram zone.

According to a report of the survey shared by the MCD on Monday, 30,74,051 houses were surveyed across the 12 zones of the civic body. The Rohini zone had 12 structures classified as dangerous, while the West Zone had 4, and the Civil Line had 3.

The MCD also said that a total of 292 houses were found to be in need of repairs, with 46 structures having already been repaired by July 6. In light of the unprecedented rainfall in the city, all engineering staff members have been instructed to keep a vigil on buildings and other structures in their zones. Meanwhile, the MCD has issued an order to vacate the area surrounding Rangmahal and Tyre Market. It advised 24 property owners in the tyre market and 2 along Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Marg to vacate their shops immediately.

Meanwhile, Mayor Shelly Oberoi visited the central control room of the MCD on Monday to take stock of the preparations, after incessant rains over the last two days left several areas in the city waterlogged.

“We have set up MCD Control Room Centre to aid people troubled because of incessant rains in Delhi -- paid a visit today,” she Oberoi tweeted. MCD officials said the desilting of drains under its jurisdiction has been completed. The civic body has 20,884 drains measuring less than 4 feet in width and the total length of these drains is about 665 km.

