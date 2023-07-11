Passengers stranded as trains diverted, cancelled due to rains

Ifrah Mufti By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Commuters in the national capital reeled under water logging for the third consecutive day on Monday with the drainage system overwhelmed by unprecedented rainfall on Monday. All trains including Shatabdi and Vande Bharat Express between Delhi and Chandigarh were temporarily cancelled, short terminated and diverted due to water logging over Ambala division.

Hundreds of passengers were left stranded at the Delhi Railway Station on Monday when as many as 19 trains were cancelled from Delhi at the last moment. The passengers reportedly witnessed a harrowing experience with no other way of conveyance plying between Delhi and Chandigarh. Some even tried to book tickets up till Ambala but then Ambala Chandigarh was also closed later during the day.

One of the passengers, Vishakha Kukreja, travelling to Chandigarh via evening Shatabdi 12005 said, “I booked my tickets on Sunday and luckily got it. Just an hour before the arrival of the train, we were told that the train has been cancelled and in some time, there were news flashing that all trains to Chandigarh have been cancelled.”

Meanwhile, residents continued to suffer in traffic even when the rain was significantly reduced. The Delhi Traffic Police on Monday tweeted, “Traffic alert due to water logging on Gurgaon Road near RR Hospital, smooth traffic movement is impaired on Gurgaon Road, Dhaula Kuan Flyover and Sardar Patel Marg.

Commuters are advised to take San Martin Marg, Benito Juarez Tunnel, Rao Tula Ram Marg and Gurgaon Road. Commuters are further advised to make travel plans with sufficient time at hand.” Waterlogging was reported from key stretches including Dhaula Kuan, Okhla underpass, Jangpura, Mundka, Nigam Bodh Ghat, Khirki Extension, Malviya Nagar, Kirti Nagar Industrial Area, Mayur Vihar and Banda

Bahadur Marg. The Pragati maidan tunnel connecting the Ring Road and India Gate remained closed for the second consecutive day, leading to traffic snarls on the nearby alternative routes.

