Home Cities Delhi

Passengers stranded as trains diverted, cancelled due to rains

All trains including Shatabdi and Vande Bharat Express between Delhi and Chandigarh were temporarily cancelled, short terminated and diverted due to water logging over Ambala division.

Published: 11th July 2023 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2023 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

New Delhi Railway Station where the electrocution happened | file photo

By Ifrah Mufti
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Commuters in the national capital reeled under water logging for the third consecutive day on Monday with the drainage system overwhelmed by unprecedented rainfall on Monday. All trains including Shatabdi and Vande Bharat Express between Delhi and Chandigarh were temporarily cancelled, short terminated and diverted due to water logging over Ambala division.

Hundreds of passengers were left stranded at the Delhi Railway Station on Monday when as many as 19 trains were cancelled from Delhi at the last moment. The passengers reportedly witnessed a harrowing experience with no other way of conveyance plying between Delhi and Chandigarh. Some even  tried to book tickets up till Ambala but then Ambala Chandigarh was also closed later during the day.

One of the passengers, Vishakha Kukreja, travelling to Chandigarh via evening Shatabdi 12005 said, “I booked my tickets on Sunday and luckily got it. Just an hour before the arrival of the train, we were told that the train has been cancelled and in some time, there were news flashing that all trains to Chandigarh have been cancelled.” 

Meanwhile, residents continued to suffer in traffic even when the rain was significantly reduced. The Delhi Traffic Police on Monday tweeted, “Traffic alert due to water logging on Gurgaon Road near RR Hospital, smooth traffic movement is impaired on Gurgaon Road, Dhaula Kuan Flyover and Sardar Patel Marg.

Commuters are advised to take San Martin Marg, Benito Juarez Tunnel, Rao Tula Ram Marg and Gurgaon Road. Commuters are further advised to make travel plans with sufficient time at hand.” Waterlogging was reported from key stretches including Dhaula Kuan, Okhla underpass, Jangpura, Mundka, Nigam Bodh Ghat, Khirki Extension, Malviya Nagar, Kirti Nagar Industrial Area, Mayur Vihar and Banda 
Bahadur Marg. The Pragati maidan tunnel connecting the Ring Road and India Gate remained closed for the second consecutive day, leading to traffic snarls on the nearby alternative routes. 

‘No way to travel between Delhi, Chandigarh’
Passengers were left stranded at the Delhi Railway Station on Monday when as many as 19 trains were cancelled from Delhi at the last moment. They witnessed a harrowing experience with no other way of conveyance plying between Delhi and Chandigarh. Some even tried to book tickets up till Ambala but then Ambala Chandigarh was also closed later during the day.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi rains Delhi water logging Trains cancellled
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp