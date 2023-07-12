Stop the politics, let us work: Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Water Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj slammed L-G V.K Saxena, saying he is blaming the AAP government even though he had earlier claimed that the drains were desilted and the Yamuna was cleaned. Bharadwaj slammed the L-G in a series of tweets, saying he should not indulge in "dirty politics" when people expect relief. "Hasn't the L-G been claiming that he got all drains desilted and Yamuna cleaned? Didn't he take media personnel for several visits? What happened now? Now he is shamelessly blaming the Delhi government," he said. Bharadwaj, who is also the chairman of the Delhi Jal Board that is responsible for cleaning the Yamuna, said that the DJB has been starved of funds by the L-G for the past year. No action on officers who created finance issues. "The L-G and the Central government have been constantly creating obstacles... They refused to even obey Supreme Court orders. Please allow the Delhi government to function and stop your dirty politics," he said. In another tweet, he alleged that the L-G keeps interfering in the functioning of the elected Delhi government and said he should rather focus on the law-and-order scenario, which is his primary job. At a press conference later, Bharadwaj said, "The L-G accidentally exposed his own claims and proved he was taking false credit for getting Delhi's drains cleaned." "In the last six months, the L-G took credit for cleaning the Najafgarh drain, Shahdara drain and the Yamuna... Now he is blaming the Delhi government for waterlogging citing non-desilting of these drains," he claimed. Bharadwaj also alleged that the "favourite officers" of the L-G left no stone unturned to stop the work of the Delhi government. He also added that the L-G has many times blamed the citizens for the problems. "The residents do not deserve to face such biased allegations from the L-G." After an emergency meeting on waterlogging and the rising level of the Yamuna on Monday, AAP convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the time was not fit for finger-pointing and all affected states needed to work to help the affected people.