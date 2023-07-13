Delhi woman dies by suicide; father-in-law arrested for harassing her

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 30-year-old woman, mother of three children, died by suicide after she was allegedly molested by her father-in-law, who even pressurised her for dowry. The incident took place in Dwarka area on July 10. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsh Wardhan said that they received information about a medico legal case at the Bindapur Police Station after which the police reached the hospital.

“During enquiry, it was found that the woman was declared dead with an alleged case of consuming poison,” the DCP said. The family of the woman alleged that her in-laws forced her to bring the money from her parents in order to make the full and final payment for a recently purchased property.

After further investigation, one suicide note was found in the purse of the woman in which she alleged that her father-in-law, mother-in-law and sister-in-law harassed her, after which she committed suicide.In the 6-page suicide note, accessed by this newspaper, the woman held her father-in-law, mother-in-law and sister-in-law responsible for her death. In the note, she mentioned that her husband had no involvement in the same.

“I am dying every day. I am tired now. Please do not say anything to my husband. He was just playing his role of a son,” the suicide note read.The police also found a video in her mobile phone, which she had recorded before consuming poison. In the video, the woman accused her father-in-law of trying to rape her. “My father-in-law tried to rape me. My husband is not ready to believe me, hence, I have no purpose to live,” she said.

Accordingly, the police registered FIR under relevant sections of the IPC and arrested the father-in-law. Sources in the Delhi Police said that while the father-in-law has been arrested, the role of other family members is under scanner.

