Home Cities Delhi

Delhi woman dies by suicide; father-in-law arrested for harassing her

Sources in the Delhi Police said that while the father-in-law has been arrested, the role of other family members is under scanner.

Published: 13th July 2023 10:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2023 10:52 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuff

Image used for representational purposes only

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 30-year-old woman, mother of three children, died by suicide after she was allegedly molested by her father-in-law, who even pressurised her for dowry. The incident took place in Dwarka area on July 10. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsh Wardhan said that they received information about a medico legal case at the Bindapur Police Station after which the police reached the hospital.

“During enquiry, it was found that the woman was declared dead with an alleged case of consuming poison,” the DCP said. The family of the woman alleged that her in-laws forced her to bring the money from her parents in order to make the full and final payment for a recently purchased property.

After further investigation, one suicide note was found in the purse of the woman in which she alleged that her father-in-law, mother-in-law and sister-in-law harassed her, after which she committed suicide.In the 6-page suicide note, accessed by this newspaper, the woman held her father-in-law, mother-in-law and sister-in-law responsible for her death. In the note, she mentioned that her husband had no involvement in the same.

“I am dying every day. I am tired now. Please do not say anything to my husband. He was just playing his role of a son,” the suicide note read.The police also found a video in her mobile phone, which she had recorded before consuming poison. In the video, the woman accused her father-in-law of trying to rape her. “My father-in-law tried to rape me. My husband is not ready to believe me, hence, I have no purpose to live,” she said.

Accordingly, the police registered FIR under relevant sections of the IPC and arrested the father-in-law. Sources in the Delhi Police said that while the father-in-law has been arrested, the role of other family members is under scanner.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Harassment Suicide
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp