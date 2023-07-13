Home Cities Delhi

Entry, exit at Yamuna Bank metro station closed due to rising water level

The swollen Yamuna has crossed the danger mark, breaching the all-time record of 1978, flooding low-lying areas near the banks.

Published: 13th July 2023 12:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2023 12:10 PM   |  A+A-

Commuters wait to make through a flooded road near the Red Fort as the swollen Yamuna river floods low-lying areas (Photo | PTI)

Commuters wait to make through a flooded road near the Red Fort as the swollen Yamuna river floods low-lying areas (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Entry and exit of passengers at the Yamuna Bank Metro Station on the Blue Line has been temporarily closed due to the rising water levels of the Yamuna river, officials said on Thursday.

The swollen Yamuna has crossed the danger mark, breaching the all-time record of 1978, flooding low-lying areas near the banks.

"Entry and exit at Yamuna Bank Metro Station have been temporarily closed due to the rising water levels of the Yamuna River. However, the interchange facility is still available and services on Blue Line are running normally. Kindly plan your journey accordingly," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted.

The Delhi Metro authorities also said that the approach road leading to the Yamuna Bank station is currently inaccessible.

"Due to the escalating water levels of the Yamuna River, the approach road leading to Yamuna Bank Metro Station is currently inaccessible. Kindly plan your journey accordingly and consider alternate routes. However, an interchange facility is available," the DMRC said in another tweet.

The torrential Yamuna in Delhi swelled to a staggering 208.48 metres Thursday morning, inundating nearby streets and public and private infrastructure, and causing immense hardships to people living in close proximity to the river.

ALSO READ | Civic body working on 'war-footing' to deal with flood-like situation, field staff on high alert: MCD

The water level at the Old Railway Bridge crossed the 208-metre mark Wednesday night and rose to 208.53 metres by 10 am on Thursday.

It is expected to rise further, according to the Central Water Commission, which has termed it an "extreme situation."

Metro trains crossing Yamuna bridges with restricted speed due to rising water level: DMRC

Delhi Metro trains are crossing the four Yamuna bridges with a restricted speed of 30 kmph as a precautionary measure due to rising water level of the Yamuna, the DMRC said on Thursday.

The swollen river has crossed the danger mark, breaching the all-time record of 1978, flooding low-lying areas near the banks.

At 10 am on Thursday, the water level in Yamuna was at 208.53 metres.

"Due to rising water levels of the Yamuna, trains are passing through all the four Metro bridges on the river with a restricted speed of 30 kmph as a precautionary measure. Normal services on all corridors," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted.

DMRC officials on Wednesday told PTI that they were "closely monitoring" the metro bridges over the Yamuna amid rising water level of the river.

Meanwhile, entry and exit of passengers at the Yamuna Bank Metro Station on the Blue Line has been temporarily closed due to the rising water levels of the Yamuna river, officials said on Thursday.

The Delhi Metro authorities also said that the approach road leading to the Yamuna Bank station is currently inaccessible.

"Due to the escalating water levels of the Yamuna River, the approach road leading to Yamuna Bank Metro Station is currently inaccessible. Kindly plan your journey accordingly and consider alternate routes. However, interchange facility is available," the DMRC tweeted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
yamuna river overflow Delhi rains Delhi Floods
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp