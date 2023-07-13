Entry, exit at Yamuna Bank metro station closed due to rising water level

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Entry and exit of passengers at the Yamuna Bank Metro Station on the Blue Line has been temporarily closed due to the rising water levels of the Yamuna river, officials said on Thursday.

The swollen Yamuna has crossed the danger mark, breaching the all-time record of 1978, flooding low-lying areas near the banks.

"Entry and exit at Yamuna Bank Metro Station have been temporarily closed due to the rising water levels of the Yamuna River. However, the interchange facility is still available and services on Blue Line are running normally. Kindly plan your journey accordingly," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted.

The Delhi Metro authorities also said that the approach road leading to the Yamuna Bank station is currently inaccessible.

"Due to the escalating water levels of the Yamuna River, the approach road leading to Yamuna Bank Metro Station is currently inaccessible. Kindly plan your journey accordingly and consider alternate routes. However, an interchange facility is available," the DMRC said in another tweet.

The torrential Yamuna in Delhi swelled to a staggering 208.48 metres Thursday morning, inundating nearby streets and public and private infrastructure, and causing immense hardships to people living in close proximity to the river.

ALSO READ | Civic body working on 'war-footing' to deal with flood-like situation, field staff on high alert: MCD

The water level at the Old Railway Bridge crossed the 208-metre mark Wednesday night and rose to 208.53 metres by 10 am on Thursday.

It is expected to rise further, according to the Central Water Commission, which has termed it an "extreme situation."

Metro trains crossing Yamuna bridges with restricted speed due to rising water level: DMRC

Delhi Metro trains are crossing the four Yamuna bridges with a restricted speed of 30 kmph as a precautionary measure due to rising water level of the Yamuna, the DMRC said on Thursday.

The swollen river has crossed the danger mark, breaching the all-time record of 1978, flooding low-lying areas near the banks.

At 10 am on Thursday, the water level in Yamuna was at 208.53 metres.

"Due to rising water levels of the Yamuna, trains are passing through all the four Metro bridges on the river with a restricted speed of 30 kmph as a precautionary measure. Normal services on all corridors," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted.

DMRC officials on Wednesday told PTI that they were "closely monitoring" the metro bridges over the Yamuna amid rising water level of the river.

Meanwhile, entry and exit of passengers at the Yamuna Bank Metro Station on the Blue Line has been temporarily closed due to the rising water levels of the Yamuna river, officials said on Thursday.

The Delhi Metro authorities also said that the approach road leading to the Yamuna Bank station is currently inaccessible.

"Due to the escalating water levels of the Yamuna River, the approach road leading to Yamuna Bank Metro Station is currently inaccessible. Kindly plan your journey accordingly and consider alternate routes. However, interchange facility is available," the DMRC tweeted.

NEW DELHI: Entry and exit of passengers at the Yamuna Bank Metro Station on the Blue Line has been temporarily closed due to the rising water levels of the Yamuna river, officials said on Thursday. The swollen Yamuna has crossed the danger mark, breaching the all-time record of 1978, flooding low-lying areas near the banks. "Entry and exit at Yamuna Bank Metro Station have been temporarily closed due to the rising water levels of the Yamuna River. However, the interchange facility is still available and services on Blue Line are running normally. Kindly plan your journey accordingly," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The Delhi Metro authorities also said that the approach road leading to the Yamuna Bank station is currently inaccessible. "Due to the escalating water levels of the Yamuna River, the approach road leading to Yamuna Bank Metro Station is currently inaccessible. Kindly plan your journey accordingly and consider alternate routes. However, an interchange facility is available," the DMRC said in another tweet. The torrential Yamuna in Delhi swelled to a staggering 208.48 metres Thursday morning, inundating nearby streets and public and private infrastructure, and causing immense hardships to people living in close proximity to the river. ALSO READ | Civic body working on 'war-footing' to deal with flood-like situation, field staff on high alert: MCD The water level at the Old Railway Bridge crossed the 208-metre mark Wednesday night and rose to 208.53 metres by 10 am on Thursday. It is expected to rise further, according to the Central Water Commission, which has termed it an "extreme situation." Metro trains crossing Yamuna bridges with restricted speed due to rising water level: DMRC Delhi Metro trains are crossing the four Yamuna bridges with a restricted speed of 30 kmph as a precautionary measure due to rising water level of the Yamuna, the DMRC said on Thursday. The swollen river has crossed the danger mark, breaching the all-time record of 1978, flooding low-lying areas near the banks. At 10 am on Thursday, the water level in Yamuna was at 208.53 metres. "Due to rising water levels of the Yamuna, trains are passing through all the four Metro bridges on the river with a restricted speed of 30 kmph as a precautionary measure. Normal services on all corridors," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted. DMRC officials on Wednesday told PTI that they were "closely monitoring" the metro bridges over the Yamuna amid rising water level of the river. Meanwhile, entry and exit of passengers at the Yamuna Bank Metro Station on the Blue Line has been temporarily closed due to the rising water levels of the Yamuna river, officials said on Thursday. The Delhi Metro authorities also said that the approach road leading to the Yamuna Bank station is currently inaccessible. "Due to the escalating water levels of the Yamuna River, the approach road leading to Yamuna Bank Metro Station is currently inaccessible. Kindly plan your journey accordingly and consider alternate routes. However, interchange facility is available," the DMRC tweeted.