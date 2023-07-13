Home Cities Delhi

Overflowing Yamuna: Water treatment plants shut; drinking supply to be hit in Delhi

The water level at the Old Railway Bridge crossed the 208-metre mark Wednesday night and rose to 208.48 metres by 8 am on Thursday.

Published: 13th July 2023

Under-construction flyovers are seen partially submerged in floodwaters after levels of the Yamuna river rose to an all-time high of 207.55 metres (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said water supply may be affected in parts of the city with the shutting down of treatment plants at Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla following rising levels of the Yamuna.

The Yamuna river swelled to a staggering 208.48 metres Thursday morning, inundating nearby streets and public and private infrastructure, and causing immense hardships to people living in close proximity to the river.

It is expected to rise further, according to the Central Water Commission, which has termed it an "extreme situation".

"The water treatment plants at Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla are being shut due to the rising Yamuna water level. Due to this, there will be a problem with water supply in some areas. These plants will start functioning as soon as the Yamuna water recedes," he tweeted in Hindi.

