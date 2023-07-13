Rahul Gandhi may move to Sheila Dikshit’s house

Preetha Nair By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Months after vacating his official bungalow, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi may shift his residence to the house of former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit, said sources.Sources also confirmed to TNIE that Rahul Gandhi has visited the house at B2 Nizamuddin East in South Delhi recently.

However, sources said that the final call has not been taken yet and it will be taken only after approval for security as Rahul Gandhi is accorded Z-plus security. Rahul Gandhi vacated his official bungalow in April following his disqualification from Lok Sabha in March on a defamation case. Currently, Gandhi is staying with his mother Sonia Gandhi at 10 Janpath.

The three-BHK house, where Sheila Dikshit spent the last years of her life, now belongs to her son and Congress MP Sandeep Dikshit. Sources said that Sandeep Dikshit has already moved out of the house.

Sources added that after receiving a No Objection Certificate from security agencies, Rahul will be a tenant of Sandeep Dikshit and sign a rent agreement for the flat situated behind Humayun’s Tomb.

