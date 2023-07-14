40 patients moved from flooded trauma centre in Civil Lines to LNJP Hospital

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Around 40 patients, including three on ventilator, were shifted from the Delhi government-run Sushruta Trauma Centre after the hospital premises got inundated with the floodwater on Thursday. The patients were shifted to Lok Nayak Hospital and will remain there till the situation improves, Dr Suresh Kumar, Medical Director of the hospital said. Meanwhile, all services except 'emergency' have been deferred at the Sushruta Trauma Centre. "There was a threat of a power cut since the premises was flooded. So we had to move them (patients) out," Kumar added. The Trauma Centre is situated near the posh Civil Lines which is one of the worst affected areas by the floods. The area houses the Delhi Legislative Assembly and the residences of ministers including Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and the L-G's. The Ring Road bypassing the area was completely submerged in the floodwater. The traffic movement and roads linking to the area have been halted due to the massive waterlogging Traffic has been diverted to alternate routes, leading to massive traffic jams.