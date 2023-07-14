Home Cities Delhi

40 patients moved from flooded trauma centre in Civil Lines to LNJP Hospital

Around 40 patients, including three on ventilator, were shifted from the Delhi government-run Sushruta Trauma Centre after the hospital premises got inundated with the floodwater on Thursday.

Published: 14th July 2023 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2023 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Around 40 patients, including three on ventilator, were shifted from the Delhi government-run Sushruta Trauma Centre after the hospital premises got inundated with the floodwater on Thursday. The patients were shifted to Lok Nayak Hospital and will remain there till the situation improves, Dr Suresh Kumar, Medical Director of the hospital said.

Meanwhile, all services except ‘emergency’ have been deferred at the Sushruta Trauma Centre. “There was a threat of a power cut since the premises was flooded. So we had to move them (patients) out,” Kumar added. The Trauma Centre is situated near the posh Civil Lines which is one of the worst affected areas by the floods. The area houses the Delhi Legislative Assembly and the residences of ministers including Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and the L-G’s.

The Ring Road bypassing the area was completely submerged in the floodwater. The traffic movement and roads linking to the area have been halted due to the massive waterlogging Traffic has been diverted to alternate routes, leading to massive traffic jams.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi flood
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp