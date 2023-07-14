Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Secretariat flooded as Yamuna rises above 208 m

The Delhi Secretariat housing offices of CM, Kejriwal, his cabinet and other senior bureaucrats, too was flooded.

Published: 14th July 2023 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2023 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

Roads flooded by the swollen Yamuna river, in New Delhi.(Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  With Yamuna levels rising to a record high, several key areas in Delhi including the Secretariat housing the chief minister’s office were flooded on Thursday, impairing normal life and traffic movement, as authorities scrambled to lead rescue and relief efforts.

The Yamuna water level touched 208.53 metres at 10 am, breaking a 45-year-old record, officials said. 
Areas like Boat Club, Pandav Nagar, some parts of Gandhi Nagar, Bhajanpura were inundated with floodwaters. According to officials, locals in some areas showed reluctance in moving out even as water reached their homes.

The Delhi Secretariat housing offices of CM, Kejriwal, his cabinet and other senior bureaucrats, too was flooded. Two shelter homes in low-lying areas in Old Delhi were waterlogged and the people living there were shifted to a safe location, an official said on Thursday. He said that rain water entered the shelter homes on Wednesday.

“Two shelter homes in low-lying areas have been affected due to rains - one in Gandhi Park and another in Geeta ghat. People living in those shelter homes are being evacuated to a safe location,” a DUSIB official  said.

16 NDRF teams deployed 
A total of 16 NDRF teams have been deployed in Delhi to tackle the floods caused by the overflowing Yamuna and the situation is expected to improve by Friday morning, a senior NDRF officer said on Thursday. Three teams each have been deployed in east and northeast Delhi, five in southeast Delhi, four in the central region and one in Shahdara area of the national capital, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Deputy Inspector General Mohsen Shahedi told reporters here. A total of six districts in Delhi have been affected by the floods, he said.      The NDRF has evacuated about 1,000 people so far.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi flood Yamuna flood Delhi secretariat
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp