Ready to tackle vector-borne diseases: Govt

This step will provide crucial information for developing targeted interventions and enhancing the effectiveness of disease management efforts.

Published: 17th July 2023 08:16 AM

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amid the possibility of an increase in vector-borne diseases after severe floods in the capital, the Delhi government on Sunday announced to strengthen its preparations against it. One of the decisions was to determine the serotype of the prevailing dengue virus in identified laboratories. This step will provide crucial information for developing targeted interventions and enhancing the effectiveness of disease management efforts.

The government said to ensure effective monitoring and supervision of domestic breeding checkers (DBCs) and their supervisors, a roster will be prepared. This roster will consist of officers, including assistant and commissioners, and executive/superintending/chief engineers, who will oversee the work carried out by DBCs and ensure their compliance with breeding control measures.

To verify the completion of household visits by DBCs, Chief District Medical Officers will conduct random checks. They will also be responsible for uploading pictures of visited households in a designated group created by the Directorate General of Health Services. This measure aims to enhance accountability and transparency in the implementation of mosquito control measures.

