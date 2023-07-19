Yamuna below danger mark

Amit Pandey By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The water level of the Yamuna in Delhi on Tuesday followed a downward trend and dropped below the danger mark of 205.33 metres by 8 pm, the Central Water Commission’s data showed.

The river water level showed a slight increase on Monday due to rains in catchment areas upstream of the city.

According to the CWC’s flood-monitoring portal, the water level is expected to drop to 205.15 metres by 7 am on Wednesday. The Wazirabad water treatment plant, where operations were hit due to inundation of a pump house, has also started working at full capacity, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said.

A Delhi Jal Board (DJB) official said the water supply in the city is near normal. “There is a shortage of only 10-12 million gallons of water per day (MGD) due to inundation of some tube wells in the river floodplains at Palla,” he said.

The river has been receding gradually after peaking at 208.66 metres on Thursday. However, a minor fluctuation in the water level cannot be ruled out due to rain in the upper reaches. The Okhla WTP began operating on Friday, and Chandrawal on Sunday. Kejriwal said, “Wazirabad Water treatment plant has also started working at full capacity. Now all WTPs are working at full capacity.”

Meanwhile, the authorities opened the second gate of the ITO barrage on Tuesday. The effort to open the remaining gate continues, with the deployment of army personnel and private divers at the site.

The Flood and Irrigation minister, Saurabh Bhardwaj, took to social media to announce the opening of gate number 30 of the ITO barrage. Parts of the national capital have been grappling with waterlogging and flooding issues for a week now.

