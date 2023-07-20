BJP leader among 15 witnesses testified against WFI chief: Cops

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A BJP leader from Haryana was among 15 witnesses who have either partly or fully corroborated sexual allegations levelled by women wrestlers against outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

According to the chargesheet filed by Delhi Police on June 15, accessed by TNIE , a total of 108 witnesses, including wrestlers and WFI officials, were examined and out of them 15 witnesses corroborated the allegations levelled by the alleged victims. The chargesheet revealed that two people, including the said BJP leader from Haryana, witnessed an alleged inappropriate sexual behaviour by Singh in the dining area of a hotel in Mongolia in 2016.

“During the course of investigation, notices under relevant section of CrPC were served on WFI, SAI, victims, Nodal Officer of telecom companies, etc. The SIT formed by cops visited different places, including Rohtak, Sonipat, Lucknow, Patiala, Kurukshetra, Hissar, Bhiwani, Chandigarh, Bellari in Karnataka and relevant persons were examined,” an excerpt from the chargesheet read.

The chargesheet said all the six alleged victims not only supported the allegations made in their written complaints, but also narrated the incidents. Six women wrestlers had submitted a complaint of sexual harassment at the Connaught Place police station Singh on April 21. The police, though late, after the Supreme Court’s intervention, registered two FIRs on April 28.

In the 1599-page chargesheet, the police explained the probe done on each and every allegation levelled by the six alleged victims. The police after an investigation of more than 50 days charged Brij Bhushan for the offences committed under Sections 354 (outraging modesty), 354A (sexually coloured remarks) and 354D (stalking) and his close-aide Vinod Tomar under sections 354, 354A, 506 (criminal intimidation) and 109 (abetment to offence) of the Indian Penal Code. It was revealed in the police chargesheet that the wrestlers’ protest before and after the registration of the FIR somewhat impeded the probe into the case.

“Even after registration of the present FIR, most of the victims, and key corroborating witnesses remained engaged in ongoing protests, often making them unavailable for the investigation. The intense media attention surrounding the wrestler’s protest has also made it impractical to take victims/complainants on outstation visits to gather more specific information,” the chargesheet read. Cops, in the chargesheet, also said that it might file a supplementary chargesheet.

All 6 victims narrated their ordeal, say cops

The Delhi Police chargesheet filed on June 15, accessed by this newspaper, said all the six alleged victims not only supported the allegations made in their respective written complaints, but also narrated the ordeal. A total of 108 witnesses have been examined during the course of investigation.

Supplementary chargesheet likely

Delhi Police has made it clear that it may file a supplementary chargesheet. Six women wrestlers had submitted a complaint of sexual harassment at the Connaught Place police station Singh on April 21. The police, after the Supreme Court’s intervention, registered two FIRs on April 28.

