Protest against Manipur horror: Congress forms control room for ‘satyagraha’ in Delhi

Amit Pandey By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Scores of people on Friday staged a demonstration in Delhi to demand an end to the violence in Manipur and the restoration of peace in the strife-torn northeastern state. They also demanded strict action against the culprits involved in disrobing and parading naked two women in the state.

The Delhi unit of the Congress party has constituted a control room for a ‘Maun Satyagraha’ (silent protest) at Jantar Mantar on Sunday. According to the party officials, the protest will be in solidarity with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and they will also voice their concern against the recent violence in Manipur.

State president Anil Choudhary and Delhi- in-charge Deepak Babaria conducted a meeting on Thursday at the Delhi headquarters. Former MPs, district in-charges, legislators, and key party units also took part in the meeting. The party workers will don black bands on their arms, a visual representation of their unwavering commitment to addressing the issues at hand.

“We will stage a silent protest at Jantar Mantar against the BJP’s dictatorship and the inaction of the government to resolve the Manipur crisis,” said the official. Deepak Babaria said, “The state has been burning for more than two and a half months, and the Manipur BJP government has utterly failed in }

controlling the violence and riots.”

Tension mounted in the hills of Manipur after the May 4 video showing two women from one of the warring communities being paraded naked by a group of men from the other side surfaced on Wednesday.

