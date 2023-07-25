File status report on steps taken to provide relief to flood-affected families: HC to Delhi govt

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The High Court on Monday asked the Delhi government to file a detailed status report of the relief measures it has taken for those affected by the flooding of the Yamuna.

A division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Saurabh Banerjee was hearing a public interest litigation matter seeking immediate measures to provide free ration, medical assistance, and essentials at the relief camps set up following the unprecedented floods that ravaged the national capital.

The counsel for the government informed the court that a cabinet decision has been taken to provide financial assistance of Rs 10,000 each to the affected families and shelter has also been given to them.

The petitioner stated that “lackadaisical response from authorities cost the livelihood of hundreds of poor and destroyed their sole shelter which contained household items and important documents which proves (their) existence…”

Representing the petitioner, advocate KR Shiyas also pointed out the latest reports on the water level of the river.

Standing counsel Santosh Kumar Tripathi, who appeared in the court on behalf of the Delhi government, also raised “serious objections” against the petition, saying it was filed without any due diligence or approaching the authorities first and “reflects as if nothing has been done”.

The bench, however, termed it as a “genuine cause” while seeking a detailed status report from the Delhi government and listed the matter for further hearing on September 13.

The unprecedented flood rendered thousands of people who reside in the Yamuna floodplain homeless.

In an unprecedented situation, the state machinery of the capital has failed to protect the life and livelihood of hundreds of people in the capital, said the plea moved by Dr Akash Bhattacharya, a former Professor.

The petitioner also sought direction for the city government to notify the flood as a natural disaster under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, and to provide immediate financial aid of Rs 50,000 to those who have lost their shelter.

The government has a constitutional as well as statutory obligation to provide immediate assistance to the victims of natural calamity under the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

Yamuna, Hindon remain above danger mark

A day after crossing the danger mark, the water level of the Yamuna river was more than 206 metres throughout Monday.

According to the Central Water Commission, the water level of Yamuna was at 206.47 metres at 12 noon, 206.34 at 5 pm and 206.27 metres at 7 pm - around one metre above the danger mark (205.33 metres). The government agencies, which are on high alert for the last few days due to excess discharge of water from Haryana’s Hathinikund Barrage, said that the people need not panic as all arrangements are in place.

Meanwhile, the route between Delhi and Shahdara has again been disrupted.

Flood warning has been issued for low-lying regions along the Hindon, a tributary of Yamuna, in neighbouring Noida and Ghaziabad following an increase in the water discharge in the river and People from villages near the Hindon banks are being evacuated and shifted to shelter homes.

