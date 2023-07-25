Law catches up with Noida youth who crushed a mouse to death

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A few days back an unidentified man in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad, who was sitting in the middle of a road, was run over by a speeding car. The video of the incident went viral and the accused was arrested. But who would have thought that some distance away from the place in neighbouring Noida, a rat killed in a similar manner too would get justice.

It is not a usual case of hit-and-run! The Noida Police has arrested a 23-year-old man who crushed a mouse to death under his motorcycle. The incident came to light after a video showing the accused, identified as Jainulabdeen, mowing down the rat went viral on social media, prompting the police to take cognizance of the incident.

A police officer said the cops in their probe found that the video was shot by some onlooker around one-and-a-half months back. “We identified the suspect Jainulabdeen from the video and he was booked under Section 290 of the IPC (public nuisance). He was arrested on July 23,” Sub-Inspector Vineet Kumar told this newspaper.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the alleged is a biryani seller and has a shop in Noida. In the 34-second viral video clip of the incident, the accused can be seen moving his motorcycle to and fro and crushing the rat under the wheels.

Notably, in November, last year, a man in Uttar Pradesh’s Budaun threw a rat in a drain after tying it to a brick. A police complaint was filed by an animal rights activist and the accused was booked under section 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle, etc) of the IPC, along with the relevant section of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

30-page chargesheet in badaun

This year in April, the UP Police filed a 30-page chargesheet in the ‘Badaun rat murder’ case based on the forensic report and videos in the media. Interestingly, the police even attached the post-mortem report of the dead rat with the chargesheet.

NEW DELHI: A few days back an unidentified man in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad, who was sitting in the middle of a road, was run over by a speeding car. The video of the incident went viral and the accused was arrested. But who would have thought that some distance away from the place in neighbouring Noida, a rat killed in a similar manner too would get justice. It is not a usual case of hit-and-run! The Noida Police has arrested a 23-year-old man who crushed a mouse to death under his motorcycle. The incident came to light after a video showing the accused, identified as Jainulabdeen, mowing down the rat went viral on social media, prompting the police to take cognizance of the incident. A police officer said the cops in their probe found that the video was shot by some onlooker around one-and-a-half months back. “We identified the suspect Jainulabdeen from the video and he was booked under Section 290 of the IPC (public nuisance). He was arrested on July 23,” Sub-Inspector Vineet Kumar told this newspaper.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); During the investigation, it was revealed that the alleged is a biryani seller and has a shop in Noida. In the 34-second viral video clip of the incident, the accused can be seen moving his motorcycle to and fro and crushing the rat under the wheels. Notably, in November, last year, a man in Uttar Pradesh’s Budaun threw a rat in a drain after tying it to a brick. A police complaint was filed by an animal rights activist and the accused was booked under section 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle, etc) of the IPC, along with the relevant section of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. 30-page chargesheet in badaun This year in April, the UP Police filed a 30-page chargesheet in the ‘Badaun rat murder’ case based on the forensic report and videos in the media. Interestingly, the police even attached the post-mortem report of the dead rat with the chargesheet.