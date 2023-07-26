Home Cities Delhi

Delhi floods: Threat looms over relief, rehabilitation work in city

The Yamuna river flows with a downward trend though it is still above the danger level, in New Delhi, on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The water level of the Yamuna River in Delhi followed a downward trend on Tuesday though it was still above the danger level of 205.33 metres. According to the Central Water Commission, the water level at the Old Railway Bridge stood at 205.4 metres at 12 noon. 

The river’s water level at the Old Railway Bridge has been hovering around the danger mark after reaching an all-time high of 208.66 metres on July 13. It breached the danger mark again on Sunday following a surge in water discharge from the Hathnikund barrage in Haryana after heavy rain in parts of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

The railways on Sunday night suspended the movement of trains on the ORB due to the increase in the water level. The rise in the river’s water level is expected to impact the ongoing relief and rehabilitation work in the flood-affected low-lying areas of the national capital, officials said.

According to Central Water Commission data, the water level rose from 205.02 metres at 10 pm on Saturday to 206.57 metres at 3 am on Monday, before starting to decline again. The India Meteorological Department has forecast heavy to very heavy rain in parts of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand till July 27. Delhi grappled with unprecedented waterlogging and floods this month.

Initially, a downpour caused intense waterlogging on July 8 and 9, with the city receiving 125 per cent of its monthly rainfall quota in just two days. Subsequently, heavy rain in the river’s upper catchment areas, including Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Haryana, led to Yamuna’s water swelling to record levels.

