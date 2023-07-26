'Meri Maati, Mera Desh' campaign, a culmination of Azadi Ka Amit Mahotsav

Parvez Sultan By

NEW DELHI: The ministries of culture and information and broadcasting are all set to launch the ‘Meri Maati, Mera Desh’ campaign in August.

Installation of memorial plaques dedicated to freedom fighters and martyrs at water bodies, collective selfies with soil in hands and plantation of indigenous species are among various activities proposed during the activity.

The programme, to be held at different levels from block, panchayat, and village to state and nation, is a culmination of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ (AKAM), a celebration and commemoration of 75 years of India’s independence.

According to officials, the week-long celebrations will begin on August 9.

A fundamental aspect of the Panchayat level programme is to pay tribute to the brave hearts (Veer), who made the supreme sacrifice for the country, they said.

“Names of the Veers are to be inscribed on the Shila Palakam (memorial plaque). The Veers include freedom fighters, defence personnel, personnel of Central Armed Police Forces and State Police who laid down their lives in the line of duty. Shila Palakam may be erected near Amrit Sarovar or in the absence of Amrit Sarovar, some other appropriate water body. In case no such waterbody is available, the Shila Palakam may be constructed in a Panchayat building or a local school or at some other prominent location,” said the officials.

Amit Sarovars are water bodies that have been rejuvenated under the initiative -- Mission Amrit Sarovar—launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

People will be encouraged to take selfies either individually or collectively while taking the pledge to ensure the development of the country and the conservation of rich cultural heritage with soil in hand. They will also be asked to upload photos on the dedicated website.

The official journey of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav began in March when Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off a symbolic 386-km ‘Dandi March’ from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad to Dandi on the 91st anniversary of the historic salt march led by Mahatma Gandhi. The Mahotsav will end on August 15.

Youth volunteers and other people will also collect soil from their respective village or block and that will be carried to the national capital.

The final event of the campaign is to happen in Delhi between August 27 and 30. The collected soil will be brought to Kartavya Path, and the soil will be utilized to develop a unique garden—Amrit Vatika, with plantations of the indigenous species.

“An AKAM memorial dedicated to all the heroes who have contributed to the freedom, unity and integrity of the country would be erected. Each Gram Panchayat/village will renew and replenish mother earth by planting 75 saplings of indigenous species and developing an Amrit Vatika,” said officials.

