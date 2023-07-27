Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: An unidentified man allegedly made a threat call to the Delhi Police stating that a flight will crash at the Delhi Airport on July 25 after which the police registered a case under relevant sections of law and began probing the matter. The incident took place in the intervening night of July 24-25 when the cops received a PCR in which the caller stated in Hindi language “Kal ek flight crash ho jayegi” (a flight will crash tomorrow).

Immediately after the said threat call, the police swung into action and conducted an enquiry into the matter and registered an FIR under section 182 (False information, with intent to cause public servant to use his lawful power to the injury of another person), 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint), 505 (1) b (Statements conducing to public mischief) and 507 (Criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication) of the Indian Penal Code.

Cops go into a tizzy after hoax caller warns of plane crashing at Delhi Airport

“Further in the above pretext, a complaint was also received from DIALSecurity and vigilance, T-3, IGI Airport wherein it was reported that they received an information from ATC/Delhi.... that they received information from Delhi Police that it had received a call in which the caller spoke in Hindi and informed them that tomorrow there will be 1 air crash at IGI Airport,” an excerpt from the FIR read.

However, as no such incident occurred on July 25, hence the said call turned out to be a hoax. As per the FIR, the alleged caller through his threat message created nuisance and fear in public by giving false information and wrongfully restraining the public. Notably, in January this year, three men made a ‘hoax bomb call’ to Spicejet Call Centre at Delhi Airport just to delay a flight on which their girlfriends were supposed to travel.

Two held for sextortion bid on Union minister

Two men were arrested from Rajasthan for allegedly making sextortion calls to a Union Minister, officials said on Wednesday. According to the police, the minister received a video call on WhatsApp in which a porn video started playing, following which he cut the call. He later received a call in which the alleged persons threatened to release his video clip on social media. The matter was reported to the police in June, while the accused were arrested in July. They have been identified as Mohammad Wakeel and Mohammad Sahib. The Crime Branch unit of the Delhi Police is investigating the matter. Efforts are being made to arrest the co-accused persons, a senior police officer said.

