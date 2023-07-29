BJP questions ex gratia amount announced by Delhi government for flood affected

Amit Pandey By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a recent development, the Bharatiya Janata Party has once again questioned the ex gratia amount announced by the Delhi government for the flood-affected individuals. BJP president, Virendra Sachdeva, highlighted the discrepancy in the government’s decision, claiming it contradicts their own 2016 resolution.

Sachdeva brought attention to a cabinet decision made in October 2016, alleging the Kejriwal government had previously agreed to provide Rs 25,000 in assistance to those impacted by natural calamities like floods. Additionally, he cited another cabinet decision that determined compensation ranging from Rs 2.5 to Rs 5 lakh for damaged concrete structures.

The damage caused by the floods is not limited to jhuggis (informal settlements) in Yamuna Khadar, but also extends to concrete structures in areas like Majnu Ka Tila, Jaitpur, Sabhapur , and Garhi Mandu, as stated by Sachdeva.

On July 16th, the Delhi government announced an ex-gratia relief of Rs 10,000 for the families affected by the floods. However, Sachdeva criticised the government for neglecting the loss of cattle during the

deluge, emphasizing that a meagre compensation of Rs 5,000 has been fixed for the loss of livestock.

