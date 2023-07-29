Cousin kills 23-year-old in Delhi for refusing to marry him

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 23-year-old college student was on Friday allegedly murdered by her cousin-turned-spurned lover after she and her family called off the wedding with the accused. The accused, identified by cops as Irfan (28), a resident of Sangam Vihar, hit the victim on her head with an iron rod at Vijay Mandal park in south Delhi’s Malviya Nagar.

The victim, identified by cops as Nargis, had completed her graduation this year from Kamla Nehru College and was taking stenography coaching in Malviya Magar area. According to the police, they received information on the day that a man killed a girl and left her body along with an iron rod in the park. Acting on the information, the police rushed to the spot and found that the body of a woman was lying in a pool of blood. Blood was still oozing out from her head when the cops reached there.

The murder weapon — an iron rod with which the victim was possibly hit on her head by the accused — was also lying near her body. The police took the body to a hospital where she was declared brought dead.

The police began the investigation and the suspect was identified as Irfan, a cousin of the victim. Within a few hours, the accused was nabbed.

DCP (South) Chandan Chowdhary said that the mothers of the victim and the accused were real sisters. “They were initially into a relationship and were supposed to get married,” the DCP said. However, the victim and even her parents turned down the proposal and the marriage was called off. Irfan was

disturbed by the refusal and tried to contact the victim but she had stopped talking to him. Enraged by this, Irfan on Friday met her at the park and hit her with an iron rod leading to her death.

CM Arvind Kejriwal, reacting to the murder, said that the law and order in the city has become a serious issue. “It is a request to the L-G and the Home Minister, make the police a little more active...,” the

CM tweeted. DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal, taking suo-motu cognisance of the incident, issued a notice to the Delhi Police and sought an action taken report in the matter. The DCW asked Delhi Police to provide a copy of the FIR along with details of an arrest made in the matter.

Enraged accused

Earlier, the accused and the victim were into a relationship and were supposed to get married. However, the marriage was called off after the victim and her parents turned down the proposal. Enraged by this, the accused met her at a park on Friday and allegedly hit the 23-year-old with an iron rod leading to her death, police said.

