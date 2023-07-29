Home Cities Delhi

Explore affordable drugs for spinal muscular atrophy: Delhi High Court

The judge also sought to know if the companies would be willing to make available medications at reasonable prices as part of their overall corporate social responsibility.

Published: 29th July 2023 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2023 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

Medicine

For representational purpose

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi High Court has asked the National Rare Diseases Committee to explore the possibility of procuring medication for spinal muscular atrophy at a reasonable cost. Justice Prathiba M Singh sought a status report from the committee on the “progress” in negotiations with companies manufacturing and marketing such medicines and said effective deliberations and a positive response would have a substantial impact on the lives of children who are suffering from the rare disease.

The judge also sought to know if the companies would be willing to make available medications at reasonable prices as part of their overall corporate social responsibility. “Accordingly, it is directed that the National Rare Diseases Committee shall... invite companies manufacturing and marketing medicines for SMA in order to explore the possibility of procuring the medication at a reasonable cost,” the order said.

The court’s order came on a petition by FSMA India Charitable Trust. It listed the matter for further hearing on August 3. The petitioner told the court it was a body formed by family members of patients suffering from spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) and presently had 122 families as its members.
SMA is a rare, neuromuscular, progressive genetic disease, which affects the nervous system and requires medication intervention on a regular basis.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi High Court National Rare diseases committee Medication FSMA
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp