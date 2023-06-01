Home Cities Delhi

‘Appeasement policy’ of AAP-led govt led to crime, says BJP MP Manoj Tiwari

"The killer in the Shahbad Dairy murder case should be hanged as soon as possible."

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The BJP on Wednesday demanded the death penalty for the Shahbad Dairy murder accused and alleged that the killing of the minor girl in northwest Delhi was a case of “love jihad”. The girl was stabbed over 20 times and then bludgeoned with a slab, killing her on the spot. She was found to have 34 injury marks on her body and her skull was smashed in.

“The killer in the Shahbad Dairy murder case should be hanged as soon as possible. A special team should be formed to deal with such cases under the supervision of the Lt Governor so that the Kejriwal government’s appeasement policy does not affect court trials,” BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said.

Virendra Sachdeva, the party’s Delhi unit chief, said fast-track courts should be set up and special prosecutors appointed for cases of rape, murder or “love jihad” as there is already pressure on regular prosecutors.

Both Tiwari and Sachdeva demanded capital punishment for the accused, identified as Sahil (20). He was arrested from Bulandshahar in Uttar Pradesh on Monday. Tiwari said, “The soul of every person in the country has been shaken by the murder of the minor girl by Sahil Sarfaraz.

The BJP demands that the murderer be hanged at the earliest.” He also alleged that the murder was an outcome of “love jihad” and added that it is necessary to find out whether any organisation is working to promote such incidents.

