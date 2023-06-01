G Kishan Reddy visits Purana Quila excavation site

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union culture minister G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday said the Purana Quila is identified as a site related to the ancient city of Indraprastha as antiquities of that era had been found here.

“Evidences of continuous habitation of 2,500 years from pre-Mauryan period to Mughal era at historic fort makes this place is a unique heritage site in the country,” stated the minister after visiting excavated trenches at a 16th-century castle built by Pashtun ruler Sher Shah Suri and Mughal king Humayun.

“This is the only site in Delhi NCR where one can witness the continuous history of Delhi from the Pre-Mauryan to Mughal period through the excavated remains. The findings showcase the rich cultural heritage of our country,” he said.

The excavated remains at Purana Quila will serve as a point of attraction for the delegates of the G20 summit, consisting of the Head of States, scheduled to be held in Delhi in September 2023.

