Home Cities Delhi

G Kishan Reddy visits Purana Quila excavation site

Union culture minister G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday said the Purana Quila is identified as a site related to the ancient city of Indraprastha as antiquities of that era had been found here. 

Published: 01st June 2023 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2023 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

G Kishan Reddy, Union Minister for Tourism and Culture addresses the media at BJP party office at Nampally, Hyderabad. (Photo | Sri Loganathan Velmurugan)

Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Union culture minister G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday said the Purana Quila is identified as a site related to the ancient city of Indraprastha as antiquities of that era had been found here. 

“Evidences of continuous habitation of 2,500 years from pre-Mauryan period to Mughal era at historic fort makes this place is a unique heritage site in the country,” stated the minister after visiting excavated trenches at a 16th-century castle built by Pashtun ruler Sher Shah Suri and Mughal king Humayun.    

“This is the only site in Delhi NCR where one can witness the continuous history of Delhi from the Pre-Mauryan to Mughal period through the excavated remains. The findings showcase the rich cultural heritage of our country,” he said.

The excavated remains at Purana Quila will serve as a point of attraction for the delegates of the G20 summit, consisting of the Head of States, scheduled to be held in Delhi in September 2023.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
G Kishan Reddy Purana Quila excavation site
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp