Minor girl marries cousin; case filed under POCSO Act

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has registered a case of sexual assault after a 15-year-old girl, who had gone for a routine checkup at a hospital, was found pregnant. An official said that a PCR was received on May 29 at Laxmi Nagar police station stating that a minor girl, who is pregnant for the past 7 months, has arrived at Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital.

The minor girl told the police that she and her 17-year-old cousin brother loved each other and they married in West Bengal in August, 2022 after which they had consensual sexual relations, as a result, she

turned pregnant.

In January this year, the couple moved to Delhi and since then they had been living in a rented accommodation at West Jawahar Park, Delhi. The cops after recording her statement, registered a case under section 376(2)(n) (rape) and section 6 of the POCSO Act.

