Home Cities Delhi

Minor girl marries cousin; case filed under POCSO Act

In January this year, the couple moved to Delhi and since then they had been living in a rented accommodation at West Jawahar Park, Delhi.

Published: 01st June 2023 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2023 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

POCSO, Rape, Sexual Assault

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi Police has registered a case of sexual assault after a 15-year-old girl, who had gone for a routine checkup at a hospital, was found pregnant. An official said that a PCR was received on May 29 at Laxmi Nagar police station stating that a minor girl, who is pregnant for the past 7 months, has arrived at Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital. 

The minor girl told the police that she and her 17-year-old cousin brother loved each other and they married in West Bengal in August, 2022 after which they had consensual sexual relations, as a result, she 
turned pregnant. 

In January this year, the couple moved to Delhi and since then they had been living in a rented accommodation at West Jawahar Park, Delhi. The cops after recording her statement, registered a case under section 376(2)(n) (rape) and section 6 of the POCSO Act.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Police sexual assault POCSO Act
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp