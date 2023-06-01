Home Cities Delhi

NHRC notice to Delhi govt, cops over mishap

According to the police, the 42-year-old man died after his car fell off the under-construction flyover in east Delhi’s Barapullah-Noida Link Road area on May 26.

National Human Rights Commission logo. ( Wikipedia image)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to the Delhi government and the city police chief over a man dying after his car fell off an unattended under-construction stretch of the Barapullah elevated road in the national capital.

According to the police, the 42-year-old man died after his car fell off the under-construction flyover in east Delhi’s Barapullah-Noida Link Road area on May 26. Jagandeep Singh, a resident of Krishna Nagar in Delhi, fell 30 feet to the ground leading to his death. It is suspected that he got confused with the route and drove towards the under-construction flyover, police have said. 

NHRC, in a statement, observed that it is immaterial whether there was any “contributory negligence” by the victim while driving. What is more serious is that the “authorities recklessly left an under-construction portion of a busy Delhi road un-barricaded, which is unpardonable”, it said.

The commission said it has taken suo motu cognisance of media reports of the incident. Reportedly, there was no signage regarding the ongoing work at the site and some of the barriers had been moved.

