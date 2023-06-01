Home Cities Delhi

Promote heritage, set up museums: National Monument Authority to UP metro authority

“UPMRCL should set up a separate fund for the purpose of heritage promotion and campaigning for the cause of Agra Heritage.

Published: 01st June 2023

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Setting up a fund for heritage promotion, campaigning for the cause, and museums to display antiquities or architectural remains discovered during the construction are among 15 recommendations made by the National Monument Authority (NMA) while granting a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for elevated Metro rail corridor in Agra. 

The size and nature of the fund may be suggested by a Committee consisting of officers from NMA, Archeological Survey of India (ASI), Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRCL) and other stakeholders, stated the Authority.

According to the minutes of the meeting of NMA in which the Metro project was deliberated, a Joint Committee headed by an official of the Competent Authority, Agra including Superintending Archeologist (SA) of Agra Circle of ASI, technical experts and officers of UPMRCL will monitor the proposed works and ensure all possible measures are taken for the safety of the protected monuments in question. 

The 15.4 km-long proposed elevated Agra Metro Rail Corridor connecting Agra Cantonment and Kalindi Vihar will touch three centrally protected heritage sites  -- Roman Catholic Cemetery, Lal Masjid and Rambagh.

“UPMRCL should set up a separate fund for the purpose of heritage promotion and campaigning for the cause of Agra Heritage. This should be used for establishing facilitation centres and small museums or display units to display the archaeological remains, if any, found during the construction activities. In addition, the fund may also be used for developing facilities or amenities around the protected monuments,” read the minutes of the meeting held last month. The Committee can also examine the best practices followed at other places for drawing up their plans, the NMA, which functions under the Ministry of Culture. 

