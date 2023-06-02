After three decades, AIIMS revises stipend of nursing interns to Rs 13,150

Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After more than 35 years, the nursing interns at AIIMS, New Delhi will get a respectable amount against the service they provide to the institute during their internship. The apex healthcare institute has now revised the stipend amount to Rs 13,150. So far, the nursing interns used to get only Rs 500 as monthly remuneration.

“The president, AllMS, New Delhi has been pleased to enhance the rate of stipend being paid to the B.Sc. (Nursing) students during the six-month period of their internship from Rs 500 per month to Rs 13,150 per month (ie 50% of the existing rate of stipend/internship to MBBS interns of Rs 26.300 per month) and this order would be effective from the date of issue of Ministry orders ie 06.07.2022,” the order from the AIIMS academic section read.

The move has come almost a year after the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, in July 2022, ordered the revision of the stipend for nursing interns at nursing colleges associated with central government hospitals. The ministry directed the hospitals to provide interns of the nursing cadre with a stipend equivalent to 50 per cent of the remuneration received by MBBS interns, which is Rs 26,300.

Harish Kajla, president of the AIIMS Nursing Association, called it a welcome step by the institute. “Even though the order by the central government to revise the stipend amount was implemented at another AIIMS, nurses here continued to be paid only Rs 500 which was unjust and disrespectful,” he added.

Sources said that due to a technicality, the order could not be implemented in AIIMS Delhi. “Instead of using the term internships, here the nursing graduates are given clinical duties. This is why the order could not be implemented despite the clear directions from the ministry. However, the administration took cognizance and implemented the order,” a senior official said.

Nurses under govt yet to earn revised stipend benefit

While the nursing associations rejoiced at the move, they also shared their concern about nursing interns employed in Delhi government-run hospitals, who are yet to be benefitted from the revision in stipend. The All India Government Nurses Federation (AIGNF) said that the “non-cooperation” between the centre and the city government is making nurses devoid of their rights. According to them, the problem with the order is that it’s only limited to the centre-run hospitals. The Union Health Ministry is yet to notify states and other union territories.

“This order of hike in stipend is not implemented by the Delhi government. The officials give the excuse that they have not been intimated by the Union Health Ministry while the officers tell us that the order is in the public domain and the city government can download it from the official website of the ministry,” said Anita Panwar, president, AIGNF.

‘Order only limited to Centre-run hospitals’

