Court to try former Congress leader Tytler for ‘role’ in 1984 riots

The CBI had filed closure reports in the case against Tytler in 2007, 2009 and 2014.

Jagdish Tytler

Congress leader Jagdish Tytler involved in the Pul Bangash case of killing of three people and torching of a Gurudwara during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court on Friday took notice of the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) charge sheet against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in the Pul Bangash case of killing of three people and torching of a Gurudwara during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Mahima Rai Singh took notice of the charge sheet and referred the matter to Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vidhi Gupta, as the case pertained to a former MP.
ACMM Gupta is likely to take cognisance of the charge sheet on June 8 and issue summons to Tytler.

Tytler “incited, instigated and provoked” the mob that had assembled at Pul Bangash Gurudwara in Azad Market on November 1, 1984 that resulted in burning down of the gurudwara and killing of three Sikhs -- Thakur Singh, Badal Singh and Gurcharan Singh -- the CBI alleged in its charge sheet filed on May 20.

The agency has invoked charges under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 147 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 153A (provocation), 109 (abetment) read with 302 (murder), 295 (defiling of religious places) among others against the former Union minister.

The CBI had filed closure reports in the case against Tytler in 2007, 2009 and 2014. But the Karkardooma court in the national capital junked the closure report in 2015 following a petition and asked the agency to continue its probe.

