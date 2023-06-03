Delhi HC permits Sisodia to visit residence to meet ailing wife

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Friday permitted former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is facing corruption allegations in relation to the alleged liquor policy scam, to meet his ailing wife and family in their residence on Saturday from 10 am to 5 pm with conditions including barring media interaction, internet and phone.

In his several submissions, Sisodia informed the court that his wife has been suffering from multiple sclerosis, a degenerative disease for long. “Let the petitioner be taken to his house in custody from 10 am to 5 pm tomorrow (June 3) as per rules. However, he should not interact with media in any manner. Nor shall the petitioner meet anybody except members of the family, neither should he have any access to the phone/internet,” said Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma.

The development came during the hearing of the petitions in which Sisodia approached the court for regular bail and interim bail in the money laundering case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The single bench reserved its orders in the pleas.

Sisodia has sought interim bail on the grounds of deteriorating health of his wife. Allowing one-day relief, Justice Sharma also directed for the medical report of Sisodia’s wife to be verified, seeking her medical report to be furnished by Saturday evening positively.

During the hearing, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju for the ED, opposed the plea and said that a similar plea on the same grounds was sought earlier, which was withdrawn later. He also said that the AAP politician may be allowed to visit his wife under a police escort and argued that Sisodia’s wife is suffering from the disease for over 23 years.

The ASG argued that Sisodia was in-charge 18 portfolios because of which he did not have time for home.

During the day, the high court also heard arguments and reserved order on the bail plea of businessman Vijay Nair, AAP’s communication in-charge and a co-accused in the money laundering case arising from the alleged scam.

Senior advocate Rebecca John, representing Vijay Nair, argued that the ED has converted this bail hearing into a mini-trial by taking four dates.

