Gopal Rai meets AAP workers in run up to rally against Centre

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: AAP’s rally on June 11 will serve as a platform for the residents of Delhi to express their indignation towards the Central government’s ordinance, AAP Delhi Convenor Gopal Rai said on Friday. Holding a meeting to assign the preparation responsibilities to office bearers, Rai said AAP workers will start conducting a door-to-door campaign from June 5 and encourage Delhi residents to attend the rally.

“The rally serves as a platform for the residents of Delhi to express their indignation and rage towards the Central government’s ordinance. “It is essential to recognise that the Constitution grants every citizen the right to vote, and any attempt by an individual or organisation to undermine this right should be met with a united public voice of opposition,” he said.

Rai stated that a meeting will be held on June 4 to discuss the preparation of the mega rally, focusing on the involvement of 2,000 party mandals in Delhi. Party’s vice presidents have been assigned the responsibility to oversee the Lok Sabha constituencies, he said. “The fight against the authoritarian rule of the BJP government will intensify nationwide,” he said.

NEW DELHI: AAP’s rally on June 11 will serve as a platform for the residents of Delhi to express their indignation towards the Central government’s ordinance, AAP Delhi Convenor Gopal Rai said on Friday. Holding a meeting to assign the preparation responsibilities to office bearers, Rai said AAP workers will start conducting a door-to-door campaign from June 5 and encourage Delhi residents to attend the rally. “The rally serves as a platform for the residents of Delhi to express their indignation and rage towards the Central government’s ordinance. “It is essential to recognise that the Constitution grants every citizen the right to vote, and any attempt by an individual or organisation to undermine this right should be met with a united public voice of opposition,” he said. Rai stated that a meeting will be held on June 4 to discuss the preparation of the mega rally, focusing on the involvement of 2,000 party mandals in Delhi. Party’s vice presidents have been assigned the responsibility to oversee the Lok Sabha constituencies, he said. “The fight against the authoritarian rule of the BJP government will intensify nationwide,” he said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });