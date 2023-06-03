Joy on two wheels

Simi Kuriakose By

Express News Service

On World Bicycle Day, Simi Kuriakose speaks to four cyclists from Delhi-NCR who dive into the sheer happiness they experience on a ride and the numerous benefits of recreational cycling

RANI MAHESHWARI, triathlete and lawyer

What keeps me going as a cyclist is the sheer joy and freedom that I experience on two wheels. The wind in my face, the rhythmic pedalling, and the sense of adventure that I experience with every ride, fuel my passion. Cycling connects me with nature, and allows me to explore new places and enjoy breathtaking landscapes. It also keeps me fit—both physically and mentally—thus promoting a healthy lifestyle and a positive mindset. I believe everyone should take up cycling as a hobby or sport as it offers a unique blend of exercise, exploration, and exhilaration, all while creating lasting memories and a profound sense of well-being.

EXPRESS ILLUSTRATION

GAREEMA SHANKAR, ultra cyclist who runs an NGO for cancer patients

I have been cycling for the last six years. I started it in order to lose weight, but over time, I realised that after a cycling session, I’d return with immense joy. Cycling has helped bring me a sense of peace. In fact, I understood the meaning of mental happiness only after I started cycling. And, of course, it is good for health. I recommend it for women—even doctors whom I have spoken to have mentioned that cycling is one of the best exercises for women, especially those who are middle-aged. I understand that, particularly in North Delhi, it is slightly unsafe to go cycling. However, the government is taking up many initiatives to make streets safe for cycling, and people are slowly becoming more aware [of the activity].

Vineet GOYAL, cyclist and industrialist

I started riding about 35 years ago and never stopped. My initial forays include joyriding solo and with friends in Noida, South Delhi. I’ve seen Noida evolve from a 10 sq km rectangle to the urban sprawl it is today. However, now the joy [of cycling] is replaced by fear for life. After losing multiple friends to four-wheelers accidents, the wonderment of discovering a new vista on a new road, a new street art, a new face has diminished. The city needs cycling and pedestrian-friendly corridors. The most interesting conversations for me have been with daily-wage earners who thronged the city up to about a decade ago. Since then, the city has become too fast for the simple cycle. Still we ride—some out of need, some for the sport, some due to health concerns, a thimbleful of us for the simple essence which we gather when our body is pumping adrenaline.

AMIT DAGA, founder of Folks on Forks and serial entrepreneur

Cycling isn’t just a sport for me; it is a lifestyle, a movement. The bicycle symbolises freedom, joy, and resilience. It brings people together, transcending boundaries and cultures. Beyond its physical and mental health benefits, cycling also promotes sustainability and reduces carbon emissions. World Bicycle Day should be about fostering inclusivity and promoting cycling as a sustainable and equitable mode of transport. Let us dust off our bikes, oil the chains, join group rides, cycling events, and educational programmes that spread awareness about the transformative power of cycling. Together, let’s pedal towards a greener, healthier, and more connected world.

On World Bicycle Day, Simi Kuriakose speaks to four cyclists from Delhi-NCR who dive into the sheer happiness they experience on a ride and the numerous benefits of recreational cycling RANI MAHESHWARI, triathlete and lawyer What keeps me going as a cyclist is the sheer joy and freedom that I experience on two wheels. The wind in my face, the rhythmic pedalling, and the sense of adventure that I experience with every ride, fuel my passion. Cycling connects me with nature, and allows me to explore new places and enjoy breathtaking landscapes. It also keeps me fit—both physically and mentally—thus promoting a healthy lifestyle and a positive mindset. I believe everyone should take up cycling as a hobby or sport as it offers a unique blend of exercise, exploration, and exhilaration, all while creating lasting memories and a profound sense of well-being. EXPRESS ILLUSTRATIONGAREEMA SHANKAR, ultra cyclist who runs an NGO for cancer patients I have been cycling for the last six years. I started it in order to lose weight, but over time, I realised that after a cycling session, I’d return with immense joy. Cycling has helped bring me a sense of peace. In fact, I understood the meaning of mental happiness only after I started cycling. And, of course, it is good for health. I recommend it for women—even doctors whom I have spoken to have mentioned that cycling is one of the best exercises for women, especially those who are middle-aged. I understand that, particularly in North Delhi, it is slightly unsafe to go cycling. However, the government is taking up many initiatives to make streets safe for cycling, and people are slowly becoming more aware [of the activity].googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Vineet GOYAL, cyclist and industrialist I started riding about 35 years ago and never stopped. My initial forays include joyriding solo and with friends in Noida, South Delhi. I’ve seen Noida evolve from a 10 sq km rectangle to the urban sprawl it is today. However, now the joy [of cycling] is replaced by fear for life. After losing multiple friends to four-wheelers accidents, the wonderment of discovering a new vista on a new road, a new street art, a new face has diminished. The city needs cycling and pedestrian-friendly corridors. The most interesting conversations for me have been with daily-wage earners who thronged the city up to about a decade ago. Since then, the city has become too fast for the simple cycle. Still we ride—some out of need, some for the sport, some due to health concerns, a thimbleful of us for the simple essence which we gather when our body is pumping adrenaline. AMIT DAGA, founder of Folks on Forks and serial entrepreneur Cycling isn’t just a sport for me; it is a lifestyle, a movement. The bicycle symbolises freedom, joy, and resilience. It brings people together, transcending boundaries and cultures. Beyond its physical and mental health benefits, cycling also promotes sustainability and reduces carbon emissions. World Bicycle Day should be about fostering inclusivity and promoting cycling as a sustainable and equitable mode of transport. Let us dust off our bikes, oil the chains, join group rides, cycling events, and educational programmes that spread awareness about the transformative power of cycling. Together, let’s pedal towards a greener, healthier, and more connected world.