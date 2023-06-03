Home Cities Delhi

Kids can get tips from NSD professionals in drama during festival

The 10-day theatre festival is aimed at introducing the young generation to the world of acting during summer vacation. 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Children will get a chance to learn acting and other theatre skills from the professionals of the National School of Drama (NSD) during a festival organised by the Delhi government from June 15, officials said on Friday.

The 10-day theatre festival is aimed at introducing the young generation to the world of acting during summer vacation. The festival will be organised by Delhi Tourism Department in collaboration with the National School of Drama (NSD) from June 15 to 25 at Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Samiti near Rajghat. 

Children between the age of 8-16 years from Delhi and outside can enrol themselves for the workshop free of cost.  “The festival is aimed at helping children grow by teaching them new skills besides promoting tourism in the national capital. Students will learn about the theatre from NSD professionals,” the official added.

“We have already started the registration for the theatre workshop. 150 students have already applied for it. We will take registration of 250 students from which 150 will be selected for the workshop,” the official added. 

Selection of the applicants will be made on June 12 and the final list of selected candidates will be released on June 13. Six children’s plays will be staged from June 19 to 24 as a part of the festival. “We will organise the performance of six children’s plays. There would be no charge and children can come from anywhere,” the official said.

